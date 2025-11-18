Edit Profile
    Las Vegas police issue statement on Indian influencer Anunay Sood’s death amid ongoing investigation

    Anunay Sood's sudden passing in the US continues to raise questions, as early reports from the LVMPD point to a suspected drug overdose

    Published on: Nov 18, 2025 6:26 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood, known for his travel content and 1.4 million Instagram followers, passed away on November 6, 2025, while staying at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel. His untimely death at 32 shocked fans and fellow creators around the world. Now there's a new development in the story.

    Indian travel vlogger Anunay Sood

    What the Las Vegas police report reveals

    According to a new report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), officers were called to the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard after a body was found inside a hotel room. In an official statement, the department said, “LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report.”

    While police have not yet confirmed the cause of death, media reports suggest that narcotics were discovered in Anunay's hotel room, leading investigators to suspect a possible drug overdose.

    What allegedly happened before his death?

    Anunay was reportedly in the United States to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025, a prestigious car show, and had shared updates from the event on his Instagram just days before his passing.

    According to reports, Anunay was staying at the hotel with a woman, who told police they had purchased cocaine on the casino floor around 4 a.m. The two allegedly consumed the substance before going to sleep. About an hour later, she woke up and found Anunay unresponsive.

    Detectives are said to have recovered a bag containing an unknown white substance from the room. However, despite widespread media coverage, authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of the substance or ruled on the cause of death.

    Investigation and pending reports

    As of now, the toxicology results — which are crucial in determining whether drugs played a role in Sood’s death — are still pending. Such reports often take several weeks or even months to complete.

    Anunay's family and followers continue to mourn his loss, remembering him for his visually stunning travel photography and positive online presence. The Las Vegas Police Department has stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

    News/Htcity/Cinema/Las Vegas Police Issue Statement On Indian Influencer Anunay Sood’s Death Amid Ongoing Investigation
