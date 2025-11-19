Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Hillsborough, NJ: Schools on lockdown as police look for armed suspect amid shooting reports

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 01:04 am IST

Hillsborough, NJ schools were locked down Tuesday as police searched for an armed suspect near Route 206; authorities called it an active scene.

Hillsborough Schools in Hillsborough, New Jersey were placed on lockdown as police looked for an armed suspect amid shooting reports on Tuesday.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Frank Roman Jr was cited as describing the incident as "an active police scene." As of now, it is not clear if shots have been fired. Locals reported seeing police helicopters hovering in the area as the search continued.

The suspect is reportedly around 49 Route 206 in Hillsborough, the report noted.

A police alert was also sent to the Hillsborough Township in Somerset County asking residents to stay alert and lock their doors.

"Residents in the area should use caution and lock their doors. As a precaution the Township schools have been placed in a secure hold," the alert read.

This is a breaking news.

