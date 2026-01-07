Nancy Pelosi takes aim at Trump in scathing Jan 6 Capitol attack anniversary post, ‘Sustained assault on truth’
Nancy Pelosi shared a post in remembrance of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, taking aim at Donald Trump while calling the incident “an attempted coup.”
Nancy Pelosi shared an X post in remembrance of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, taking aim at Donald Trump. She referred to the incident as a “culmination of a sustained assault on truth, on the rule of law, and one of the most sacred principles of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power.”
“Five years ago today, the United States Capitol was attacked in a violent insurrection incited by the President of the United States for one purpose: to overturn a free and fair election and cling to power in clear violation of the Constitution. January 6th was not an aberration and it was not spontaneous,” Pelosi wrote on X.
“On that day, Members of Congress, staff, and journalists were hunted and forced to flee for their lives as the halls of Congress were desecrated. Law enforcement officers were beaten, crushed, and scarred—physically and psychologically—while defending the seat of American democracy. Some paid the ultimate price. We honor the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of the U.S. Capitol Police and the law enforcement officers who stood their ground so that the work of democracy could continue,” she added.
Read More | In Trump's pardons for Jan 6 rioters, a tale of two realities
Tuesday marked five years since the attack, which left more than 100 law enforcement officers injured and several people dead. About 1,500 people were charged in connection with the incident, but Trump issued sweeping pardons to them on the very first day of his second term.
Pelosi called the January 6 attack “an attempted coup,” adding, “It was an effort to nullify millions of lawful votes and subvert the will of the American people. But the attack failed because of the courage of public servants who gave proof through the night that our flag was still there by refusing to bend to pressure, threats, or intimidation. On that day, the Constitution held and we kept the Republic.”
“Yet the danger did not end when the Capitol was secured,” she added. “The same falsehoods that ignited the violence on that day continue to be spread. The same contempt for democratic norms continues to corrode our Republic. There is an ongoing effort to rewrite history, excuse the inexcusable, and glorify those who attacked our democracy — including with blanket pardons which sanitize an attack on the Constitution itself and endorse lawlessness. The American people must remain vigilant that those who seek to forget, minimize, or excuse January 6th invite its repetition.”
‘January 6th stands as a stark warning and a solemn charge’
Trump addressed the attack briefly on its anniversary while speaking to House Republicans at the recently renamed Kennedy Center. He ripped the House select committee that investigated him, and claimed that it did not report on his comments that day telling supporters to march "peacefully and patriotically" to the Capitol.
Read More | Stewart Rhodes of Oath Keepers visits US Capitol after Donald Trump's 2021 riots pardon
Pelosi said in her post that “remembrance alone is not enough,” adding, “We have a responsibility to defend democracy with clarity and resolve: to protect the right to vote, to uphold the rule of law, to reject political violence in all its forms, and to demand accountability for those who would place themselves above the Constitution. The strength of our democracy lies in our willingness to confront the threats against it.”
“January 6th stands as a stark warning and a solemn charge. We must choose truth over lies, courage over cowardice, and democracy over autocracy. The future of our Republic depends on it,” she concluded.