Nancy Pelosi takes aim at Trump in scathing Jan 6 Capitol attack anniversary post, ‘Sustained assault on truth’

Nancy Pelosi shared an X post in remembrance of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, taking aim at Donald Trump. She referred to the incident as a “culmination of a sustained assault on truth, on the rule of law, and one of the most sacred principles of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power.” Nancy Pelosi takes aim at Trump in scathing Jan 6 Capitol attack anniversary post (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst, Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg)

“Five years ago today, the United States Capitol was attacked in a violent insurrection incited by the President of the United States for one purpose: to overturn a free and fair election and cling to power in clear violation of the Constitution. January 6th was not an aberration and it was not spontaneous,” Pelosi wrote on X.

“On that day, Members of Congress, staff, and journalists were hunted and forced to flee for their lives as the halls of Congress were desecrated. Law enforcement officers were beaten, crushed, and scarred—physically and psychologically—while defending the seat of American democracy. Some paid the ultimate price. We honor the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of the U.S. Capitol Police and the law enforcement officers who stood their ground so that the work of democracy could continue,” she added.

Read More | In Trump's pardons for Jan 6 rioters, a tale of two realities

Tuesday marked five years since the attack, which left more than 100 law enforcement officers injured and several people dead. About 1,500 people were charged in connection with the incident, but Trump issued sweeping pardons to them on the very first day of his second term.

Pelosi called the January 6 attack “an attempted coup,” adding, “It was an effort to nullify millions of lawful votes and subvert the will of the American people. But the attack failed because of the courage of public servants who gave proof through the night that our flag was still there by refusing to bend to pressure, threats, or intimidation. On that day, the Constitution held and we kept the Republic.”