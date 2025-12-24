What happened on I-695 miles from US Capitol? Police, National Guard respond as unresponsive officer rushed to hospital

There was a large police and National Guard response about a half mile from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, December 23, Nick Sortor shared on X. He added that an officer was trying to help a disabled woman when a vehicle plowed into him. What happened on I-695 near US Capitol? Police, National Guard respond as unresponsive officer rushed to hospital (Unsplash)

However, despite several posts claiming the incident took place near the US Capitol, one X user claimed, “earlier reports misstated the location by linking it to Washington, D.C. — I-695 is ~40 miles from the U.S. Capitol. The incident occurred in the Baltimore area, not near federal grounds.”

An official confirmation has yet to come about the incident and the location. Details are still developing.

Video surfaces

“MAJOR police and National Guard response about a half mile from the U.S. Capitol on I-695 amid reports of an OFFICER DOWN,” Sortor wrote on X, sharing a video. “The officer, who didn’t seem to be moving, was carried into another cruiser and raced to the hospital. PLEASE pray for this officer tonight”.

Sortor added, “The officer was attempting to help a disabled motorist when another vehicle plowed into him. I called 911 as soon as it happened, hence why I have no video of the immediate aftermath. Unfortunately, I never saw the officer move.”

The video shows dozens of emergency vehicles as police investigated the scene. The injury details remain unclear.

The officer has been transported to an area hospital for treatment, Fox 5 DC reported. The outlet added that the driver of the vehicle that hit the officer remained at the scene. An investigation is underway.

DC Police Department took to X, saying, “Incident: Major crash investigation closes all eastbound lanes of I-695 after I-395/Third Street Tunnel. Use alternate routes. Updates to come.”