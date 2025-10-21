A Ryder box truck driver collided with a parked van that hopped a curb in Chelsea on Monday afternoon, October 20, injuring at least eight pedestrians, one critically. The chain-reaction crash took place at around 4 pm in front of a building between West 29th Street and West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue, the NYPD said, according to the New York Post. NYC chain-reaction crash: At least 8 injured, 1 critically, after box truck slams into van; shocking video emerges(Unsplash - representational image)

The driver of the rental box truck slammed into an unaccompanied and parked van while heading north on Eighth Avenue. The van then careened onto the sidewalk and hit multiple people, police said.

Read More | Who was Xie Hongzhuo? Columbia University mourns student's ‘heartbreaking’ death in New York bus crash

A video of the shocking collision has surfaced on social media.

The collision resulted in eight to 10 pedestrians being rushed to Bellevue Hospital. At least one of the victims is in critical condition. The others are in stable condition, cops said.

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene after the crash. An investigation into the incident is underway. No one is in custody at present, authorities said.

Witnesses speak out

Good Samaritans rushed in to help shortly after the crash. "I'm grateful that everybody is alive and I'm alive because that is kind of a relief. I mean, because it literally happened right in front of me," a witness said, according to CBS News.

Read More | New York bus crash: Who were the 5 victims, including 3 New Jersey residents?

"We just heard a loud bang and we saw one vehicle hit a woman, hit her into the wall. And this truck came flying out behind them," said Sydney Ellenson, a tourist from Minnesota. "Evidently, they weren't paying attention, is all you can think of. Thank God it was that they weren't going any faster."

"We saw everybody pause for a moment. We saw cars getting pulled over," said Kelvin Rodriguez.

One lane of Eighth Avenue was later opened to traffic, cops said. However, they urged people to avoid the area for the time being.