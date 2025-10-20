Was AI behind AWS outage? Social media wonders as world faces massive disruption

The Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud computing network that runs a third of websites and applications on the Internet worldwide, saw a massive outage on Monday. FILE - An AWS, Amazon Web Services, logo is displayed at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference.(AP)

More than a thousand websites and applications were affected by the outage, including Slack, Pinterest, PUBG, Snapchat and many more.

Even Amazon’s own ecosystem could not escape the outage, with the company's shopping app and Amazon Prime video, among others, not working.

While Amazon said that a DNS error in their data centres in the United States' Virginia was the underlying cause of the outage, social media is blaming the tech giant’s fast adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for the problems.

Social media blames Amazon’s reliance on AI for AWS outage

Many social media users said that Amazon adopting AI at an alarmingly fast pace was the root cause for Monday's outage in the AWS cloud computing systems.

Taking to social media platform X, a user wrote,” I can’t prove it but if aws is down, AI’s behind it for sure.”

Another user said that AI could never replace real cloud talent and people are still needed in departments like security, infrastructure and engineering.

“Today’s AWS outage says it all — AI can’t replace real cloud talent. Security, Infra, and Engineering still need people who know their craft. Automate smart, but stay essential,” the post read.

Another user pointed out the job cuts AWS made in favour of AI integration just a few months ago.

“Remember that time AWS cut hundreds of jobs a few months ago. And now they’re having their worst incident in a decade. AI wasn’t the main factor, but was it A factor?” the post read.

Systems were coming back to normal after the massive outage worldwide with Amazon working to fix the network. The company acknowledged facing several issues after initially saying it had fixed the “underlying cause”.