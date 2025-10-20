AWS outage: Full list of sites and apps affected by Amazon cloud service issue

Multiple popular online platforms including Amazon’s cloud division AWS, Robinhood, Snapchat, and Perplexity AI experienced disruptions on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The issue appeared to originate from Amazon Web Services, which powers a large portion of the internet’s backend infrastructure. Downdetector reported over 2,000 outage incidents for AWS in the United States.(Representational image)

Downdetector reported over 2,000 outage incidents for AWS in the United States, with users flagging problems accessing a wide range of digital services and apps. Amazon’s own ecosystem was not spared - Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa all faced connectivity issues, the monitoring site showed.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed in a post that the root cause of the disruptions was an AWS-related issue, which affected the company’s operations temporarily.

Alongside these major platforms, several other popular apps and websites saw intermittent outages, including Venmo, the peer-to-peer payments service operated by PayPal.

Reports of service failures also came in for a wide range of digital tools and platforms that rely on AWS servers — among them Canvas by Instructure, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, McDonald’s App, CollegeBoard, Wordle, and PUBG Battlegrounds.

While some services have since begun to recover, users across social media continued to report access issues through Monday afternoon. Amazon has not yet released an official statement detailing the cause or duration of the outage.