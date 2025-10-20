AWS outage Live Updates: Snapchat, Roblox, Canva among apps hit, Amazon hints recovery

Oct 20, 2025 3:37 PM IST

Some media advocates said that the outage, which caused disruptions to secure communications apps such as Signal and other digital tools, showed how the internet’s reliance on a few major technology companies created risks to free speech.

“When a single provider goes dark, critical services go offline with it,” Corinne Cath-Speth, head of digital for Article 19, a free speech advocacy group, said in a statement.

She added: “We urgently need diversification in cloud computing. The infrastructure underpinning democratic discourse, independent journalism and secure communications cannot be dependent on a handful of companies.”