AWS outage Live Updates: Snapchat, Roblox, Canva among apps hit, Amazon hints recovery
AWS outage Live: A widespread outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday disrupted access to several major websites and apps across the globe, including Snapchat, Robinhood, Coinbase, and Perplexity AI. The cloud computing giant confirmed it was experiencing increased “error rates and latencies” in its US-EAST-1 region, one of its largest data centers. The issue caused ripple effects across multiple services that rely on AWS infrastructure — from social media and finance apps to e-commerce and entertainment platforms....Read More
Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions, showed spikes in outage reports for Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, and Venmo. While some platforms have started to recover, intermittent problems persisted through Monday evening.
AWS outage: What we know so far
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported a major outage in its US-EAST-1 region.
- Several popular apps, including Snapchat and Robinhood, were affected.
- Perplexity AI and Coinbase confirmed their services were disrupted due to AWS.
- Amazon’s own platforms — Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa — faced connectivity issues.
- PayPal’s Venmo also experienced downtime.
- Amazon has not yet commented on the cause or duration of the outage.
AWS outage Live: Amazon downgrades severity to ‘impacted’
According to its health status page, Amazon has downgraded the severity of the AWS outage from ‘degraded’ to ‘impacted’.
AWS outage Live: Latest update from Amazon
Amazon has said that the AWS systems that saw a global outage on Monday continue to see recovery.
“We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share,” the statement said.
AWS outage Live: Media advocate says disruption showed how the internet’s reliance on a few companies created risks
Some media advocates said that the outage, which caused disruptions to secure communications apps such as Signal and other digital tools, showed how the internet’s reliance on a few major technology companies created risks to free speech.
“When a single provider goes dark, critical services go offline with it,” Corinne Cath-Speth, head of digital for Article 19, a free speech advocacy group, said in a statement.
She added: “We urgently need diversification in cloud computing. The infrastructure underpinning democratic discourse, independent journalism and secure communications cannot be dependent on a handful of companies.”
AWS outage Live: Why is the outage so big?
Amazon’s cloud service is the most popular provider globally, underpinning a large chunk of the internet. It accounts for about a third of the cloud market, meaning any outage has major ripple effects.
AWS outage Live: Elon Musk reacts to global outage
Elon Musk, the owner of social media company X, said that his platform continued to work amid several apps seeing outage after AWS systems went down.
"X works," he said, without commenting further.
AWS outage Live: Amazon says systems seeing signs of recovery
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said that its system was seeing “massive signs of recovery”, Reuters reported.
AWS outage Live: Many prominent apps down
Coinbase and Robinhood said that the AWS issue was affecting their services and Perplexity said the disruption had impacted the stability of its website. Other sites, including game sites Roblox and Fortnite and corporate messaging service Slack also had a spike in complaints about service disruptions that might be related to AWS, according to data from Down Detector.
AWS outage Live: What Amazon said on the widespread disruption
AWS outage Live: Amazon confirmed error rates for multiple AWS services and said it was actively working to mitigate the issue and understand the root cause.
"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Center or the Support API. We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause," AWS said.
AWS outage Liv: What does Amazon's cloud platform do?
AWS provides on-demand computing power, data storage and other digital services to companies, governments and individuals. Disruptions to its servers can cause outages across websites and platforms that rely on its cloud infrastructure. AWS competes with Google's and Microsoft's cloud services.
AWS outage Live: Snapchat, Robinhood among major apps hit
Several popular apps including Snapchat, Robinhood, and Perplexity AI went down on Monday after Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported increased “error rates and latencies” in its US-EAST-1 region. The issue also affected Amazon’s own services — Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa — along with PayPal’s Venmo.