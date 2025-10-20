PUBG down for several users? Gaming platform reacts as AWS outage hits several apps

Gamers playing popular multiplayer game PUBG are facing login problems on Sunday, an issue which was acknowledged by the PUBG-Battlegrounds support team. The issue was acknowledged by the PUBG-Battlegrounds support team.(Unsplash)

The issue stems from a wider outage in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud outage that has hit several prominent applications around the world.

“We are currently experiencing issues due to server instability, which may prevent players from logging in or accessing matchmaking. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the PUBG-Battlegrounds support team said in a post on social media platform X.

The support team said that the issue was being caused by “a global external infrastructure service outage”, alluding to the problems faced by AWS.

“The current server instability issue is being caused by a global external infrastructure service outage and we are working closely with the service provider to identify the cause and restore stability as soon as possible. We will continue to provide updates through this notice as the situation progresses. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this issue may have caused,” the PUBG team said in another post.

The AWS outage

Multiple popular online platforms including Amazon’s cloud division AWS, Robinhood, Snapchat, and Perplexity AI experienced disruptions on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The issue appeared to originate from Amazon Web Services, which powers a large portion of the internet’s backend infrastructure.

Downdetector reported thousands of outage incidents for AWS in the United States, with users flagging problems accessing a wide range of digital services and apps. Amazon’s own ecosystem was not spared - Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa all faced connectivity issues, the monitoring site showed.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed in a post that the root cause of the disruptions was an AWS-related issue, which affected the company’s operations temporarily.

Alongside these major platforms, several other popular apps and websites saw intermittent outages, including Venmo, the peer-to-peer payments service operated by PayPal.

Reports of service failures also came in for a wide range of digital tools and platforms that rely on AWS servers — among them Canvas by Instructure, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Whatnot, Rainbow Six Siege, Coinbase, Canva, Duolingo, Goodreads, Ring, The New York Times, Life360, Fortnite, Apple TV, Verizon, Chime, McDonald’s App, CollegeBoard, Wordle, apart from PUBG.