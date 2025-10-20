AWS outage takes down Perplexity, Snapchat, Robinhood, Paypal — full list of apps affected

Amazon.com Inc. on Monday said Amazon Web Services (AWS) was hit by an outage, disrupting scores of apps and websites using its cloud service network. Complaints of an AWS outage began spiking just after 7:30 am London time, according to Downdetector, with data showing thousands of user reports. Amazon.com, Prime Video and Alexa were all facing issues due to the AWS outage, according to Downdetector. (Reuters)

“We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region,” AWS said in an update on its status page.

“AWS—one of our third-party vendors—is experiencing an outage, which is affecting Robinhood services. We are aware of the issue,” Robinhood said in a post on X.

Perplexity too attributed its downtime to the AWS outage. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X.

AWS and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Amazon.com, PrimeVideo and Alexa were all facing issues, according to Downdetector. Paypal's Venmo was also facing issues.

AWS provides on-demand computing power, data storage and other digital services to companies, governments and individuals. Disruptions to its servers can cause outages across websites and platforms that rely on its cloud. AWS competes with Google's and Microsoft's cloud services.

