Amazon down? Users report issues with Prime Video, Alexa and others

Several online platforms were down for thousands of users in the United States on Monday due to an outage with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Users reported problems with Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa and other platforms like Perplexity AI, Canva, Robinhood and Venmo. Amazon.com, Prime Video and Alexa are facing issues.(REUTERS)

Many users are reporting issues with other online platforms, including Snapchat.

AWS outage

In an update on its status page, AWS said, “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

Perplexity down

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity has said that the root cause of the outage with the AI chatbot was an AWS issue. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” he wrote on X.

Canva down

In an update, Canva said, “We are currently experiencing significantly increased error rates which are impacting functionality on Canva. Our team is actively investigating the issue and working to restore full access as quickly as possible.”

Netizens react

As many of the online platforms faced issues, users flocked to X to highlight the issue. One user posted on X, “wow AWS went down and took half the internet with it.”

“Even amazon dot com is down. I don't recall that happening in past AWS outages. This must be a big one,” another wrote.

A third user posted, “Why is Snapchat and everything else down I can’t lose my snap streaks,” another user wrote.

Another wrote, “Hey guys! So I just went on downdetector (to see if just a few things were down, or if there was some sort of outage) and uhhh… this doesn’t look great!”