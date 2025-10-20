Is Snapchat down? Here’s why your app isn’t working

If you've been unable to send Snaps or load messages on Snapchat today, you’re not alone. The popular social media app was among several major online platforms affected by a widespread outage linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday. Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration.(REUTERS)

Amazon confirmed that its cloud services unit, AWS, was experiencing disruptions that impacted multiple websites and apps across the world. “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 region,” the company said in an update on its official status page.

The outage affected a range of digital services that rely on AWS infrastructure - including Snapchat, Robinhood, Perplexity AI, and Coinbase, among others.

AI startup Perplexity and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase both attributed the issue to AWS. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Downdetector, a site that tracks service disruptions, showed spikes in outage reports for several Amazon services as well - including Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa. Payment app Venmo, operated by PayPal, also appeared to be affected.

AWS outages often cause ripple effects across the internet since many popular apps and platforms depend on its servers for their operations. By Monday evening, some services had begun to recover, though users continued to report intermittent connectivity issues on social media.

Amazon has not yet shared details on the exact cause of the disruption or when full service will be restored.