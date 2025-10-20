Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is Snapchat down? Here’s why your app isn’t working

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 01:57 pm IST

Amazon confirmed that its cloud services unit, AWS, was experiencing disruptions that impacted multiple websites and apps, including Snapchat.

If you've been unable to send Snaps or load messages on Snapchat today, you’re not alone. The popular social media app was among several major online platforms affected by a widespread outage linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday.

Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration.(REUTERS)

Amazon confirmed that its cloud services unit, AWS, was experiencing disruptions that impacted multiple websites and apps across the world. “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 region,” the company said in an update on its official status page.

The outage affected a range of digital services that rely on AWS infrastructure - including Snapchat, Robinhood, Perplexity AI, and Coinbase, among others.

AI startup Perplexity and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase both attributed the issue to AWS. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Downdetector, a site that tracks service disruptions, showed spikes in outage reports for several Amazon services as well - including Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa. Payment app Venmo, operated by PayPal, also appeared to be affected.

AWS outages often cause ripple effects across the internet since many popular apps and platforms depend on its servers for their operations. By Monday evening, some services had begun to recover, though users continued to report intermittent connectivity issues on social media.

Amazon has not yet shared details on the exact cause of the disruption or when full service will be restored.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Is Snapchat down? Here’s why your app isn’t working
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On