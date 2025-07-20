What happened in Chelsea subway? Man killed with own knife after slashing victim

A stabbing incident in a Chelsea subway station ended with the attacker killed by his own knife, police said, according to a New York Post report. The incident unfolded after 7 p.m. on Saturday at 14th Street Station. According to reports, two friends, a 24-year-old man and his pal, got into an argument with another man. A 24-year-old man and his friend got into an argument with another man, which later turned violent. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

That man pulled a knife and slashed the 24-year-old in the lower torso, then ran through the subway station’s mezzanine level. The two men then chased down the slasher, caught him, grabbed the knife away, and one of them stabbed the attacker in the chest.

The alleged slasher and the 24-year-old man were taken to Bellevue Hospital. However, the initial slasher died, while the 24-year-old was in stable condition, cops said.

Another stabbing case in Queens

Separately, in a disturbing case in Queens, a 54-year-old father killed his 41-year-old wife and their two-year-old daughter by stabbing them multiple times at their Ridgewood residence on Saturday, according to an ABC 7 news report.

A neighbor, Andres, said, “It’s shocking, you know, that it happens right next door to you. I guess, you don’t know who your neighbors are.”

The mother was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. The daughter was in critical condition but was declared dead that evening. The accused father survived but remained in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital. Police found a kitchen knife at the crime scene.

A different neighbor, who shared a wall with them, said that the father was heard happily singing in the shower, and it seemed like a ‘normal day.’ She said, "I was, today, in the morning, I take a shower and this guy, he was f–king taking a shower and singing, like nothing happened, like a normal day.”

The neighbor added, “Like he was singing, starting a normal day. Singing a happy song. You don’t hear the fights, you don’t hear nothing.”