Man stabbed to death in London’s luxury district amid growing ‘Rolex Ripper’ fears

A masked attacker stabbed a man to death in London’s exclusive Knightsbridge area this week, in what appears to be the latest in a disturbing wave of violent watch thefts attributed to so-called “Rolex Rippers", The National reported. The thieves, often masked and riding bikes or scooters, are known for targeting people wearing high-end watches such as Rolexes.(Representational)

The thieves, often masked and riding bikes or scooters, are known for targeting people wearing high-end watches such as Rolexes. This latest attack, which took place around 9 PM near a luxury department store and a five-star hotel, has raised further alarm about the growing boldness of these criminals.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was reportedly with his partner when he was attacked. According to staff at a nearby restaurant, the suspect was wearing a balaclava, consistent with the disguises often worn by Rolex Rippers to hide their identity.

Police confirmed they were called at 9.24 PM on July 9 and found the victim critically injured on Seville Street. Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after. No arrests have been made so far.

Mortada Ahmed, who was staying at the hotel near the scene, told The National that the city feels increasingly unsafe. He said he avoids walking on the streets altogether, opting for cars instead, and added that the situation is worsening not just in London but in cities like Paris as well.

Superintendent Owen Renowden, leading the investigation, said detectives are working quickly to piece together what happened. While robbery is a possible motive, he noted that police are keeping an open mind as they explore all potential angles. He added that extra officers would be deployed in the area to reassure residents and answer concerns.

The incident underscores growing fears about violent street crimes in some of London’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, where luxury goods are making people targets in broad daylight