Who is Olivia Rinaldi? Trump reacts to CBS reporter’s Iran question with rude gesture

President Donald Trump unexpectedly terminated a press conference in the Oval Office, dismissing a CBS reporter. Trump, who once infamously remarked to a female reporter, "quiet, piggy," has developed a pattern of criticizing the appearances of female journalists who have the audacity to pose questions he prefers to avoid. He has now transitioned to using offensive hand gestures to communicate his true sentiments towards the media. Trump terminated a press conference after rejecting CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi's question on Iran. (AP)

CBS correspondent Olivia Rinaldi on April 18 sought to inquire about the ongoing situation in Iran and recent events in the Strait of Hormuz from the 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief.

X user Acyn shared a video capturing the moment when Trump expelled Rinaldi along with the gathered press. The reporter subsequently reposted the clip, stating, "Tried to ask the President about two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz who were allegedly fired upon by Iranian gunboats. President Trump: 'out.'" This development occurs as Trump convenes an "emergency Situation Room" meeting amidst the breakdown of negotiations with Iran.

The termination ignited fury in the comments section of Rinaldi's repost. One viewer wrote, "How dare reporters ask questions about reality instead of playing pretend with him."

“Thats what he said about Epstein Files, and now Iran war. Idk why is he scared,” another said.

“He’s embarrassed and played like a foul,” a third user stated.

“😆 stop pointing out the truth, just tell me how amazing I am at stopping 47 wars,” another quipped.

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