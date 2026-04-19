Who was Liv Perrotto? Elon Musk fulfils cancer-struck teen's last wish in heartfelt gesture

On Thursday, conservative commentator Glenn Beck took to X to share the poignant story of Liv Perrotto, who sadly passed away before she could realize her greatest aspiration of meeting Musk.

A 15-year-old cancer patient, who had a dream of meeting Elon Musk, left a handwritten list of questions for the tech billionaire before her passing . Few days later, the Tesla CEO responded to each one, fulfilling her last wish in a moment that is now resonating with millions online.

Perrotto leaves behind list of eight questions According to Beck, Perrotto had the chance to speak with the CEO of Tesla just days before her passing, but she was too fatigued and requested that he call back at a later time.

Despite her passing before their meeting, she left a handwritten list of eight inquiries on her nightstand, which her mother, Rebecca, provided to Beck in the hope that Musk would ultimately respond to them.

Beck shared images of the young woman and her notepad, which contained a whimsical combination of business-related and pop-culture inquiries.

Perrotto asked whether Musk intended to create his own phone, expand the Tesla Diner, or introduce new games in Tesla updates.

She was also interested in his favorite anime, his travels to Japan, whether he was familiar with the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, and if the Grok AI virtual companion “Ani” was influenced by the fictional character “Misa” from the manga series “Death Note.”

In her concluding inquiry, Perrotto posed the question of whether "Asteroid," a Shiba Inu zero-gravity indicator — a plush toy designed to indicate the onset of microgravity — which she created for the Polaris Dawn space mission, could serve as the official mascot for SpaceX.

The post attracted nearly two million views on the social media platform, receiving tens of thousands of likes.