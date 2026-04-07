Stephen Colbert vs Byron Allen net worth: Who is richer? All we know as CBS reveals its replacement for Late Show

CBS has disclosed the upcoming schedule for its nightly time slot following the conclusion of The Late Show. On April 6, the network announced that Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen will take over the 11:35 pm slot after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ends on May 21. Stephen Colbert and Byron Allen (AP)

This comedy talk show, which debuted in syndication in 2006, is hosted by Byron Allen and showcases a rotating panel of comedians presenting their acts. It presently airs on CBS right after The Late Show.

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CBS issues statement on Comics Unleashed Beginning May 22, CBS will broadcast consecutive half-hour episodes of Comics Unleashed from Monday to Friday, as per the network. This will be succeeded by consecutive episodes of the comedy game show Funny You Should Ask, which is also produced by Allen, airing in the 12:37 a.m. time slot.

"I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love — make people laugh," Allen stated in a statement. “I truly appreciate CBS' confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter.”

CBS terminated The Late Show in July, concluding the lengthy late-night comedy program that was formerly hosted by David Letterman. However, the network had not disclosed its plans for the show's time slot until now.

Stephen Colbert vs Byron Allen: Who is wealthier? Stephen Colbert ranks at the top with an estimated net worth of $75 million, reported Hello! Magazine. His tenure at Comedy Central established a dedicated fan base, but the significant earnings materialized after he assumed control of The Late Show in 2015. His blend of political satire and incisive writing garnered impressive ratings, particularly during election cycles.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Byron Allen's estimated worth stands at $1 billion, positioning him as one of the wealthiest and most accomplished yet relatively low-profile individuals in Hollywood. He amassed his wealth through years of astute business decisions, beginning from his initial career as a stand-up comedian and evolving into a comprehensive media empire that includes television networks, production companies, and substantial acquisitions.

According to the estimates, Byron Allen is richer than Stephen Colbert.