Who is Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas? All on ‘Comics Unleashed’ host's family, children amid CBS launch

Byron Allen, the founder and chef of the Allen Media Group, better known as the host of the chat show 'Comics Unleashed,' has leased from CBS the slot for Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show.' Allen is expected to bring the 'Comics Unleashed' show to the channel. Jennifer Lucas (L) and Byron Allen (R). (Instagram/ @pamela.sisson and @allenmgroup)

With Stephen Colbert's exit in May, 'Comics Unleashed' will air at 11:35pm ET on CBS. According to CBS, the show will air two back-to-back 30-minute-long episodes starting on Friday, May 22. 'Comics Unleashed' has been airing in a different slot on CBS so far.

Nevertheless, the induction of Byron Allen has sparked a lot of interest in his personal life, especially his glamorous wife, Jennier Lucas. In this article, we'll take a look at what is publicly

Who Is Jennifer Lucas, Byron Allen's Wife? Jennifer Lucas is a writer and TV and film producer based in California. She has been married since 2007 to Byron Allen, and the duo is often referred to as a "power couple" in the industry.

IMDb ratings show that Jennifer Lucas has credits in multiple projects, including the films: Boss Level (2020), Replicas (2018), Friend Request (2016), and 47 Meters Down (2017).

Also read: Byron Allen's political views: Is he conservative? All about Stephen Colbert replacement

Originally from Minnesota, Lucas married Byron Allen at the Hotel Bel‑Air in Beverly Hills on September 1, 2007. According to reports, they met in April 2001 and dated for six years before getting married.

They have three daughters: Chloe Ava Allen, born in 2008, Olivia Rose Allen, born in 2010, and son Lucas Byron Allen, born in 2012.

Her first major work as a writer for TV was the series Designers Fashions & Runways, which came out in 2004. She, notably, produced Cars.TV alongside Byron Allen, starting in 2017. Jennifer Lucas and Byron Noem won the Daytime Emmy award for the show in 2012 in the 'Outstanding Lifestyle Program' category.

More About The Byron Allen's Big CBS Move Byron Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' moved to CBS after the network canceled the game show after midnight and awarded the time slot to the chat show. The show had been airing at 12:35am midnight since September 2025.

Also read: Byron Allen net worth: How rich is the ‘Comics Unleashed’ host? Allen Media Group empire in focus

The show will now be moved up to the 11:35pm slot. Since the episodes are 30-minutes long, two episodes will air from 11:35pm to 12:35am. Notably, Byron Allen's Allen Media Group still retains the rights to the 12:35am slot and will air the show 'Funny You Should Ask' in it.

Byron Allen reacted to the development with the statement. It read: "I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of ‘COMICS UNLEASHED’ and ‘FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK,’ because the world can never have enough laughter."