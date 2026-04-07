Byron Allen's political views: Is he conservative? All about Stephen Colbert replacement
Byron Allen is taking over the late night slot at CBS, as Stephen Colbert's show is coming to an end after the host took repeated shots at Donald Trump.
Byron Allen is taking over the late night slot at CBS, as Stephen Colbert's show comes to an end. The company made the announcement on Monday that it was turning the 11:35pm ET post-local-news timeslot into a time buy.
Colbert's show ends in May after which Allen will be in charge of the entire slot. Allen's comedy talk show, Comics Unleashed, will be moved to said slot from May 22, and will air two back-to-back episodes nightly.
Colbert's show is coming to an end after the host's frequent satire of President Donald Trump drew backlash from his administration. It also comes after the Paramount Skydance deal which has brought CBS under the control of David Ellison, who's widely seen as a Trump ally.
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Allen, after taking over the slot, said “I truly appreciate CBS' confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter.” The replacement has brought focus on Allen's political views and who he supports.
Here is all you need to know about Byron Allen's political views.
Byron Allen political views: All you need to know
Allen is not known to hold conservative views. In fact, he has been critical of Donald Trump in the past.
He is a media mogul and owns the Allen Media Group. In 2025, he hit back at Trump's remarks on ‘fake news’. Allen was speaking at the Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit Extra: Road to Recovery when he called out the Republican.
“President Trump is completely wrong. What he’s not understanding is that he’s nothing more than temporary hired help. He works for the American people. He answers to us, we don’t answer to him,” Allen said.
He added, the media's role was to keep ‘the bosses informed’. “The American people, we are the boss, we run it,” he said. “Thank God we have the media or else I think we might all be drinking Lysol right now, and we don’t need to be drinking Lysol,” Allen continued.
Colbert's replacement appears to be a supporter of the Democrat Party. As per OpenSecrets, which calls itself a government transparency group tracking money in politics. Allen has donated heavily to Democratic causes.
In 2024, he $10,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In 2023, Allen gave a sizeable $47,100 in donation. Allen had himself been on The Tonight Show in his first appearance when he was 18, and then gained fame with the NBC hit Real People in the 1980s.
(With Reuters inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More