Trump called 'deranged' for saying Iranians are 'upset if they don’t hear bombs'; critics call for 25th Amendment

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. The president spoke to reporters and made remarks that quickly drew strong reactions online. Some social media users called them “bizarre” and even urged invoking the 25th Amendment. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, as he heads back to the Oval Office, on the day of the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, in Washington, D.C., U.S. (REUTERS)

What did Trump say to the press? Trump spoke at length about tensions with Iran, reiterating that a Tuesday deadline he set for Tehran to reach a deal remains firm. He described Iran’s recent proposal as a “significant step,” but said it fell short.

"They made a ​proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It's ​not good enough," Trump ​said. "It could end very ‌quickly, ⁠the war, if they do what they have to do. They have to ​do certain ​things. ⁠They know that, they've been negotiating I ​think in good ​faith."

He emphasized that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

"They are lunatics, and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic," he said, adding that Iran would face severe consequences if it failed to act.

The remarks drawing backlash During the exchange, a reporter asked how military action aligns with supporting the Iranian people.

Trump responded, "the Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs go off, they are upset. They want to hear bombs because they want to be free."

The comment sparked widespread criticism online, with users calling it “out of touch” and “deeply concerning."

One person commented on X, "That is the stupidest, most ignorant, ridiculous thing to say."

Another added, "That’s the craziest take. Crazier than anyone could have imagined or predicted."

A third person wrote, "This man is honestly unhinged and deranged. We need the 25th Amendment now."

Another user wrote, "Saying people want bombs for freedom might be the most out-of-touch take yet."

Another commented, “No one wants to hear bombs go off, not people being bombed or the people paying for the bombs. This is a vanity war because Trump thinks it makes him look like a tough guy. Reality? He looks weak and laughable and so do we as a nation.”