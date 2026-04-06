Trump called 'deranged' for saying Iranians are 'upset if they don’t hear bombs'; critics call for 25th Amendment
Donald Trump's comment sparked widespread criticism online, with users calling it “out of touch” and “deeply concerning."
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. The president spoke to reporters and made remarks that quickly drew strong reactions online. Some social media users called them “bizarre” and even urged invoking the 25th Amendment.
What did Trump say to the press?
Trump spoke at length about tensions with Iran, reiterating that a Tuesday deadline he set for Tehran to reach a deal remains firm. He described Iran’s recent proposal as a “significant step,” but said it fell short.
"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It's not good enough," Trump said. "It could end very quickly, the war, if they do what they have to do. They have to do certain things. They know that, they've been negotiating I think in good faith."
He emphasized that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."
"They are lunatics, and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic," he said, adding that Iran would face severe consequences if it failed to act.
The remarks drawing backlash
During the exchange, a reporter asked how military action aligns with supporting the Iranian people.
Trump responded, "the Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs go off, they are upset. They want to hear bombs because they want to be free."
The comment sparked widespread criticism online, with users calling it “out of touch” and “deeply concerning."
One person commented on X, "That is the stupidest, most ignorant, ridiculous thing to say."
Another added, "That’s the craziest take. Crazier than anyone could have imagined or predicted."
A third person wrote, "This man is honestly unhinged and deranged. We need the 25th Amendment now."
Another user wrote, "Saying people want bombs for freedom might be the most out-of-touch take yet."
Another commented, “No one wants to hear bombs go off, not people being bombed or the people paying for the bombs. This is a vanity war because Trump thinks it makes him look like a tough guy. Reality? He looks weak and laughable and so do we as a nation.”
Calls referencing the 25th Amendment
The backlash intensified following a separate social media post by Trump a day earlier, in which he used expletive language while issuing a warning to Iran.
On April 5, Trump wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fckin’ Strait, you crazy b------s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
The post drew criticism from several Democratic lawmakers, some of whom referenced the 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution, which outlines procedures for removing a sitting president over incapacity.
Representative Melanie Stansbury wrote on X, "The emperor has no clothes. Time for the #25thAmendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act."
Calling the remarks "completely unhinged," Senator Chris Murphy added, "If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment."
Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari described Donald Trump as a "national security threat," saying, “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason. The President of the United States is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More