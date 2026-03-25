Is Stephen Colbert the new Lord of the Rings writer? His unexpected role sparks debate

Stephen Colbert, the longtime host of ‘The Late Show’ which ends in May after 33 years, has announced that he will co-write a brand new Lord of the Rings film tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past. The announcement was made by director Peter Jackson in a video on social media. Stephen Colbert steps into Middle-earth as a writer for a new Lord of the Rings film, (Getty Images via AFP)

How did this happen? The idea for the film is very personal. Stephen Colbert who is a longtime fan of JRR Tolkien said that he got the idea while re-reading The Fellowship of the Ring. He focused on chapters three to eight which were not included in the original movies.

"The thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in the Fellowship that y'all never developed into the first movie back in the day," Colbert told Jackson.

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“I thought, wait, maybe that could be its own story that could fit into the larger story. Could we make something that was completely faithful to the books while also being completely faithful to the movies?” he added.

Colbert then worked on the idea with his son who is screenwriter Peter McGee. After that he gathered the courage to contact Peter Jackson.

"It took me a few years to scrape my courage into a pile to give you a call, but about two years ago I did. You liked it enough to talk to me about it… and I could not be happier that they[Warner Bros.] loved it," Colbert said.

The Colbert will write the film along with McGee and Philippa Boyens, Jackson will produce it with Boyens and Fran Walsh.