Who is Luisa Laemmel? Meet Orlando Bloom's new girlfriend after Katy Perry split

Nearly a year after his surprise split from longtime fiancee Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Perry appear to have found love again. While the ‘Firework’ singer is now coupled up with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor who is 49, has been quietly dating Swiss model Luisa Laemmel who is 28. Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel spark romance rumors after being spotted together. (Instagram/ @luisalaemmel)

Who is Luisa Laemmel? Born and raised in Zurich in Switzerland, Luisa Laemmel started her modeling career at the age of 16 after taking part in the Elite Model Look international contest.

While working as a model, she continued her studies and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from a university in England.

In 2019, she moved to New York City where her career grew quickly. She worked with big beauty brands like L’Oreal, YSL Beauty and Maybelline and also appeared in magazines such as L’Officiel and Cosmopolitan. She has also modeled for brands like Vera Wang and Calvin Klein.

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How did Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel meet? According to Page Six, the two first started dating rumors in February 2026 when they were seen together at the Super Bowl. Photos showed them leaving the stadium arm-in-arm, with Orlando Bloom wearing a black baseball cap while Luisa Laemmel wore wide-leg pants, a cropped white T-shirt and a brown jacket.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time, “They were cute, they were touchy-feely. They talked to Todd Graves [the founder and CEO of Raising Cane's] and Jamie Foxx.”

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Soon after, their relationship appeared to grow stronger. The couple went on a romantic trip to Switzerland, Laemmel’s home country. They stayed at the Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich and later went to the Burgenstock resort on Lake Lucerne.

“Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months,” a source told the Sun.

“They’ve become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip. He is based in LA while she’s in New York, so they don’t get to see each other all the time. But there’s a real spark,” source added.