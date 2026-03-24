Ryan Gosling bonds with Hrithik Roshan over Project Hail Mary, friendship with cute little aliens

Hrithik told Ryan, “It is incredible that on the surface it is a film about sci-fi, but underneath it all, it is really such an intimate story about this friendship. I have never really felt jealous about anybody in my life. I wasn't aware that I was capable of such base emotions.” To this Ryan quipped, “Remake it!”

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead, is all set to release in theatres in India this week. Ahead of the release, Ryan had a chat with Hrithik Roshan, where they talked about their shared passion for space, science, and films. Hrithik also talked about Koi Mil Gaya and Ryan asked him about Jaadu. (Also read: Project Hail Mary directors Phil Lord, Christopher Miller on why Ryan Gosling needed to be 'scared' in film | Exclusive )

Shared universe with Jaadu and Rocky In Project Hail Mary, Ryan plays Ryland Grace, an unlikely hero. He is an average Joe who keeps wondering why he was chosen to go to space without any experience. When he does go into space, he finds support from an extraterrestrial whom he names Rocky. The character, voiced by James Ortiz, becomes pivotal to Ryland’s mission and sanity.

During the chat, Hrithik added, “We are perhaps the only two actors who have this close friendship with these cute little aliens. You have Rocky and I have Jaadu. I don't know if you have seen the film that I did, called Koi Mil Gaya.” Ryan asked him more about Jaadu and Hrithik told him that he is someone who would like to hug and protect.

Ryan then shared both of them should remake each other's films. Hrithik agreed and added, “Yes! We are a part of this very exclusive, professional, space alien friendship club, and we have to do something about that!” “Shared universe, maybe a sequel!” Ryan replied.

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce. The film releases in India on March 26.