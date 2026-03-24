Ryan Gosling bonds with Hrithik Roshan over Project Hail Mary, friendship with cute little aliens
Hrithik Roshan talked with Ryan Gosling about Project Hail Mary and how they are perhaps the only two actors who become friends with ‘cute little aliens’.
Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead, is all set to release in theatres in India this week. Ahead of the release, Ryan had a chat with Hrithik Roshan, where they talked about their shared passion for space, science, and films. Hrithik also talked about Koi Mil Gaya and Ryan asked him about Jaadu. (Also read: Project Hail Mary directors Phil Lord, Christopher Miller on why Ryan Gosling needed to be 'scared' in film | Exclusive)
Why Hrithik told he was ‘jealous’ of Ryan
Hrithik told Ryan, “It is incredible that on the surface it is a film about sci-fi, but underneath it all, it is really such an intimate story about this friendship. I have never really felt jealous about anybody in my life. I wasn't aware that I was capable of such base emotions.” To this Ryan quipped, “Remake it!”
Shared universe with Jaadu and Rocky
In Project Hail Mary, Ryan plays Ryland Grace, an unlikely hero. He is an average Joe who keeps wondering why he was chosen to go to space without any experience. When he does go into space, he finds support from an extraterrestrial whom he names Rocky. The character, voiced by James Ortiz, becomes pivotal to Ryland’s mission and sanity.
During the chat, Hrithik added, “We are perhaps the only two actors who have this close friendship with these cute little aliens. You have Rocky and I have Jaadu. I don't know if you have seen the film that I did, called Koi Mil Gaya.” Ryan asked him more about Jaadu and Hrithik told him that he is someone who would like to hug and protect.
Ryan then shared both of them should remake each other's films. Hrithik agreed and added, “Yes! We are a part of this very exclusive, professional, space alien friendship club, and we have to do something about that!” “Shared universe, maybe a sequel!” Ryan replied.
Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce. The film releases in India on March 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More