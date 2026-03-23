Project Hail Mary directors Phil Lord, Christopher Miller on why Ryan Gosling needed to be 'scared' in film | Exclusive

Ryland Grace, the film’s protagonist, played by Ryan, is an unlikely hero. He is an average Joe who keeps wondering why he was chosen to go to space without any experience. “Most people can relate to being scared,” says Phil Lord, while talking about what makes the character relatable. “It was really important to Ryan and us to put a regular person in this position, not somebody who was extraordinarily prepared or capable. We want to make a movie about a regular person and what all of us are capable of if we get the right support.”

It starts as a gloomy story of a man waking up in space with no memory, but Project Hail Mary soon becomes a race for survival and a buddy-cop thriller. The new space adventure starring Ryan Gosling released in international territories last weekend and is now gearing up for a release in India this week. Ahead of the release, the film’s directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller spoke with Hindustan Times about its themes, characters, and Ryan Gosling.

In the film, Ryland finds that support from an extraterrestrial whom he names Rocky. The character, voiced by James Ortiz, becomes pivotal to Ryland’s mission and sanity. Talking about the challenge of making a faceless alien seem likeable, Christopher Miller says, “He is not traditionally cute. He doesn’t have big eyes. In fact, he doesn’t have any eyes or a face. So at first glance, he looks like a bunch of rocks or a spider, which traditionally wouldn’t be cute. But the way he moves and the performance by James Ortiz make you fall in love with him. There were many factors, starting with the design we did with Neil Scanlon and the creature shop team, to making a character with no face feel interesting and appealing.”

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on making Rocky ‘cute’ But the director also credits Ryan and his performance for making Rocky likeable to the audience. “Finally, Ryan Gosling being such a great actor makes you believe in Rocky. He cares about Rocky, so you do,” he adds.

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce. The film has made a winning start worldwide, minting $140 million in its opening weekend. It releases in India on March 26.