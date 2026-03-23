Project Hail Mary directors Phil Lord, Christopher Miller on why Ryan Gosling needed to be 'scared' in film | Exclusive
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of Project Hail Mary, talk about the Ryan Gosling-starrer in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times.
It starts as a gloomy story of a man waking up in space with no memory, but Project Hail Mary soon becomes a race for survival and a buddy-cop thriller. The new space adventure starring Ryan Gosling released in international territories last weekend and is now gearing up for a release in India this week. Ahead of the release, the film’s directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller spoke with Hindustan Times about its themes, characters, and Ryan Gosling.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary
Ryland Grace, the film’s protagonist, played by Ryan, is an unlikely hero. He is an average Joe who keeps wondering why he was chosen to go to space without any experience. “Most people can relate to being scared,” says Phil Lord, while talking about what makes the character relatable. “It was really important to Ryan and us to put a regular person in this position, not somebody who was extraordinarily prepared or capable. We want to make a movie about a regular person and what all of us are capable of if we get the right support.”
In the film, Ryland finds that support from an extraterrestrial whom he names Rocky. The character, voiced by James Ortiz, becomes pivotal to Ryland’s mission and sanity. Talking about the challenge of making a faceless alien seem likeable, Christopher Miller says, “He is not traditionally cute. He doesn’t have big eyes. In fact, he doesn’t have any eyes or a face. So at first glance, he looks like a bunch of rocks or a spider, which traditionally wouldn’t be cute. But the way he moves and the performance by James Ortiz make you fall in love with him. There were many factors, starting with the design we did with Neil Scanlon and the creature shop team, to making a character with no face feel interesting and appealing.”
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on making Rocky ‘cute’
But the director also credits Ryan and his performance for making Rocky likeable to the audience. “Finally, Ryan Gosling being such a great actor makes you believe in Rocky. He cares about Rocky, so you do,” he adds.
Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce. The film has made a winning start worldwide, minting $140 million in its opening weekend. It releases in India on March 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More