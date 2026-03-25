Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Tom Holland makes history as his MCU film trailer becomes 1st to cross 1 billion views
After breaking Deadpool and Wolverine, and Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer records, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a whole new record for movie trailers.
The trailer for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on March 17 and became the first movie trailer in history to cross one billion views. This comes after the film’s trailer broke the 24-hour records previously held by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and Tom’s previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer crosses one billion views
Sony released the trailer for Brand New Day on March 17, and within four days, it reached one billion views. According to WaveMetrix, the number has crossed 1.1 billion by Tuesday, making it the first movie trailer in history to cross this mark.
Deadpool & Wolverine’s teaser trailer had set an all-time record in February 2024 by amassing 365 million views after its Super Bowl debut. It had beaten the record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer, which had 355.5 million views in a day. Brand New Day beat those records by raking in 718.6 million views in 24 hours, also beating video game Grand Theft Auto VI’s massive 475 million record.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31 as a follow-up to No Way Home, which grossed $1.9 billion worldwide during its 2021 release. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. It is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Brand New Day will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across all premium formats.
The trailer of Brand New Day shows Peter Parker navigating a world where everybody, including his girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned Leeds have forgotten he exists, let alone that he is Spider-Man. Four years later, he protects New York from a new threat while undergoing an evolution he did not foresee. He seeks out Bruce Banner/Hulk’s help, but might have to find a way to navigate through it all with no support. After watching the trailer, the internet threw out alternate titles for the film, such as ‘Spiderman: Far from okay’ and ‘Spider-Man: Broke, depressed, alone, heartbroken.’
This is the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man film by Sony Pictures after Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as part of Phase Six of the MCU.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More