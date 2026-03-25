Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Tom Holland makes history as his MCU film trailer becomes 1st to cross 1 billion views

Sony released the trailer for Brand New Day on March 17, and within four days, it reached one billion views. According to WaveMetrix, the number has crossed 1.1 billion by Tuesday, making it the first movie trailer in history to cross this mark.

The trailer for Tom Holland ’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on March 17 and became the first movie trailer in history to cross one billion views. This comes after the film’s trailer broke the 24-hour records previously held by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and Tom’s previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s teaser trailer had set an all-time record in February 2024 by amassing 365 million views after its Super Bowl debut. It had beaten the record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer, which had 355.5 million views in a day. Brand New Day beat those records by raking in 718.6 million views in 24 hours, also beating video game Grand Theft Auto VI’s massive 475 million record.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31 as a follow-up to No Way Home, which grossed $1.9 billion worldwide during its 2021 release. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. It is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Brand New Day will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across all premium formats.

The trailer of Brand New Day shows Peter Parker navigating a world where everybody, including his girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned Leeds have forgotten he exists, let alone that he is Spider-Man. Four years later, he protects New York from a new threat while undergoing an evolution he did not foresee. He seeks out Bruce Banner/Hulk’s help, but might have to find a way to navigate through it all with no support. After watching the trailer, the internet threw out alternate titles for the film, such as ‘Spiderman: Far from okay’ and ‘Spider-Man: Broke, depressed, alone, heartbroken.’

This is the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man film by Sony Pictures after Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as part of Phase Six of the MCU.