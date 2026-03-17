Zendaya breaks silence on AI wedding pics with Tom Holland: ‘Many people have been fooled’

"Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real,'” she said.

Although Zendaya did not confirm whether she and Tom Holland had already gotten married, she said in response, “Really? I haven’t seen any of them (headlines).” She also addressed the fake AI-generated pictures of her wedding that have been circulating on social media.

Over the last few weeks, social media has been buzzing with reports of Zendaya and Tom Holland tying the knot in secret. It all started with Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, who claimed that the wedding was already over! Amid these speculations, Zendaya arrived on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming film, The Drama, where she was asked about the ‘headlines’ surrounding these rumours. (Also read: ‘Mrs Holland’: Zendaya can't stop blushing as fans bring up her wedding to Tom Holland, say ‘that's a wife’. Watch )

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, confirmed the news of their wedding. During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, he said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When asked, “Is that true?” he confirmed, “It’s very true,” with a laugh and walked away. When Zendaya recently attended Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show, fans couldn’t help but notice the gold band on her finger.

About Tom and Zendaya's relationship Zendaya and Tom starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and will soon be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

The couple got engaged between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2024 when Tom popped the question to Zendaya. She was first spotted wearing the 5-carat diamond ring to the 2025 Golden Globes. Tom asked both of Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer, for permission to propose.

Tom’s father, Dominic, later revealed details about the engagement in a Patreon blog post. “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” he wrote in January 2025, confirming the news. Last year, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, he corrected them and called her his fiancée.