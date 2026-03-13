‘Mrs Holland’: Zendaya can't stop blushing as fans bring up her wedding to Tom Holland, say ‘that's a wife’. Watch

A video shows Zendaya posing on the red carpet at the event. She smiled widely when someone present called out to her as “Mrs Holland.” Later, when fans began saying, “Come on! Come now! That’s a wife,” Zendaya let out her playful side and began blushing as she walked off the carpet.

Actor Zendaya gave off newlywed vibes at the 19th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood event held in Los Angeles, US, on March 12. She couldn’t help but blush and smile widely as she was called ‘Mrs Holland’ and fans said ‘that’s a wife’ referring to her recent wedding to Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. Fans can’t get enough of a video of the sweet interaction that surfaced online.

Fans reacted to how private Zendaya and Tom kept the news of their wedding, with one of them commenting, “I can’t wait to see her wedding dress in about 10 years.” Another wrote, “SHE COULDN’T KEEP HER COOL.” A fan even commented, “And that’s how happy a wife SHOULD BE,” while another wrote, “Oh you know she loved hearing that.” Numerous fans also commented on her ‘newly married glow’ with a fan writing, “she said,i know that’s right.”

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, confirmed the news of their wedding. During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, he said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When asked, “Is that true?” he confirmed, “It’s very true,” with a laugh and walked away. When Zendaya recently attended Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show, fans couldn’t help but notice the gold band on her finger.

About Zendaya and Tom Holland Tom and Zendaya’s love story began when they played Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man reboot. They have starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and will soon be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

The couple got engaged between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2024 when Tom popped the question to Zendaya. She was first spotted wearing the 5-carat diamond ring to the 2025 Golden Globes. Tom asked both of Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer, for permission to propose.

Tom’s father, Dominic, later revealed details about the engagement in a Patreon blog post. “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” he wrote in January 2025, confirming the news. Last year, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, he corrected them and called her his fiancée.