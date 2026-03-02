Are Zendaya and Tom Holland already married? Her stylist Law Roach’s claim fuels wedding buzz
The news of Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding comes a year after Zendaya confirmed her engagement by wearing a diamond ring to the Golden Globes.
Just days after Zendaya set off a fresh wave of wedding speculation by stepping out with a gold band on her finger, whispers are growing louder that she and Tom Holland have made things official. According to her longtime stylist and trusted confidante, Law Roach, the couple are already married.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are married
Law Roach made the revelation during the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. He dropped the hint during a red carpet interview.
During an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards, the Euphoria star’s longtime stylist said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”
When asked, “Is that true?” Law Roach confirmed, “It’s very true,” with a laugh and walked away.
A video of the moment has surfaced on social media and is quickly grabbing everyone’s attention.
“I am so happy for Zendaya and Tom!!!! I love them individually and as a couple!!! Even before they fell in love and rumors were all over, I’ve always rooted for them. So glad they ended up together,” one wrote.
The news of their wedding comes a year after Zendaya confirmed her engagement to Tom by wearing a 5-carat diamond ring to the 2025 Golden Globes. Later, Page Six confirmed that Tom, 29, indeed asked his Spider-Man co-star to marry him.
The actor popped the question sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2024, shortly after the couple got complementary tattoos. In addition, the source mentioned that Tom asked both of Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer, for permission to propose.
Tom’s father, Dominic, later revealed details about the engagement in a Patreon blog post. “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” Dominic wrote in January 2025.
Last year, Tom also corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. During the session, the reporter said, “I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend. So, I was father of the year.” To this, Tom responded, “Fiancee.”
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s love story
Tom and Zendaya’s love story began when they played Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in the Spider-Man franchise. They have starred in three films together: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They will also appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. They’re also both starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which will be released later this year.
Dating rumours around the duo began in 2016 when they were cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While Zendaya and Tom publicly maintained that they were just close friends back then, speculation only intensified. In July 2017, PEOPLE quoted a source who stated that the two had taken their relationship beyond friendship.
Their relationship was finally confirmed in 2021 after the actors were photographed sharing a kiss inside a car, putting months of speculation to rest.
In November of that same year, Tom opened up about the challenges of balancing fame with the privacy of his relationship in an interview with GQ. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Tom said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More