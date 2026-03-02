Are Zendaya and Tom Holland already married? Her stylist Law Roach’s claim fuels wedding buzz

During an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards, the Euphoria star’s longtime stylist said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Law Roach made the revelation during the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. He dropped the hint during a red carpet interview.

Just days after Zendaya set off a fresh wave of wedding speculation by stepping out with a gold band on her finger, whispers are growing louder that she and Tom Holland have made things official. According to her longtime stylist and trusted confidante, Law Roach, the couple are already married.

A video of the moment has surfaced on social media and is quickly grabbing everyone’s attention.

“I am so happy for Zendaya and Tom!!!! I love them individually and as a couple!!! Even before they fell in love and rumors were all over, I’ve always rooted for them. So glad they ended up together,” one wrote.

The news of their wedding comes a year after Zendaya confirmed her engagement to Tom by wearing a 5-carat diamond ring to the 2025 Golden Globes. Later, Page Six confirmed that Tom, 29, indeed asked his Spider-Man co-star to marry him.

The actor popped the question sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2024, shortly after the couple got complementary tattoos. In addition, the source mentioned that Tom asked both of Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer, for permission to propose.

Tom’s father, Dominic, later revealed details about the engagement in a Patreon blog post. “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” Dominic wrote in January 2025.

Last year, Tom also corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. During the session, the reporter said, “I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend. So, I was father of the year.” To this, Tom responded, “Fiancee.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s love story Tom and Zendaya’s love story began when they played Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in the Spider-Man franchise. They have starred in three films together: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They will also appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. They’re also both starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which will be released later this year.

Dating rumours around the duo began in 2016 when they were cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While Zendaya and Tom publicly maintained that they were just close friends back then, speculation only intensified. In July 2017, PEOPLE quoted a source who stated that the two had taken their relationship beyond friendship.

Their relationship was finally confirmed in 2021 after the actors were photographed sharing a kiss inside a car, putting months of speculation to rest.

In November of that same year, Tom opened up about the challenges of balancing fame with the privacy of his relationship in an interview with GQ. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Tom said.