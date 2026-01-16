Priyanka Chopra likes reel about how no other Bollywood actor has been invited to the Golden Globes. But that's not true

The reel specifically mentioned that no Bollywood actor has been invited to the Golden Globes. However, the information is not true. Shah Rukh Khan was invited to the 66th Golden Globes awards as a presenter in 2009. Shah Rukh was joined by another Indian actor, Freida Pinto, to present.

Priyanka Chopra has liked a social media reel celebrating her unique position as one of the few Bollywood actors regularly invited to elite international events like the Golden Globe Awards. The reel, shared in Hindi, praised Priyanka’s cross-industry success, noting that she has built an impressive career in both Indian cinema and Hollywood, earning recognition at events from the Met Gala to the Golden Globes.

Priyanka's latest outing at Golden Globes At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, Priyanka took to the stage alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) to present the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Drama), a key category of the night.

The duo announced Noah Wyle as the winner for his role in The Pitt, delivering one of the event’s memorable moments as fans celebrated the cross-cultural pairing on stage. Her appearance marked her third attendance at the prestigious ceremony, a testament to her global appeal and influence.

Priyanka also made waves off-stage. On the red carpet, she charmed photographers and fans with a striking navy-blue custom Dior look, paired with dazzling jewellery, while candid moments, including an affectionate exchange with rapper Snoop Dogg about her upcoming film, went viral across social platforms.

Priyanka's latest project Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the upcoming action thriller The Bluff, set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 25. The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers alongside Joe Ballarini, casts Priyanka as Ercell Bodden, a former female pirate in the late 19th-century Caribbean whose attempt at a peaceful life with her family is shattered when her vengeful former captain returns.

The film’s ensemble includes Karl Urban as Captain Connor, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Ercell’s husband T H Bodden, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison in key roles. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, with Zoe Saldaña as an executive producer, The Bluff promises intense sword fights, tactical battles, and a gritty portrayal of survival and revenge.