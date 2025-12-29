Avengers Doomsday 3rd teaser leaked online: Patrick Stewart and Ian Mckellen take centre stage as X-Men enter the MCU

It’s been a series of leaks for Avengers: Doomsday as far as the film’s teaser trailers are concerned. After individual promos teasing the returns of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were leaked online, a third teaser has now surfaced, finally giving a good look at the belated arrival of X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Cyclops unleashes his fury in a teaser for Avengers Doomsday.

Avengers Doomsday third teaser leaks

On Sunday night, several social media accounts across platforms posted the teaser showing X-Men’s presence in the film. The teaser, seemingly shot on a phone inside a theatre, shows the burning Xavier School for mutants. We hear Patrick Stewart’s voice-over over mulling over who survives in this battle. We get a glimpse of Patrick’s Professor Charles Xavier interacting with Ian McKellen’s Magneto. A stray shot shows the Sentinels wreaking havoc before Cyclops unleashes himself and lets loose with the most powerful blast from his eyes seen on film yet.

While the original video was of low quality, by Monday morning, many social media accounts had posted AI-modified versions of the video, featuring high-resolution footage and stills.

Stills from the leaked teaser of Avengers: Doomsday.

The internet reacts

Many online have praised the teaser, calling it better than the previous ones, teasing the return of Steve Rogers and Thor. The Cyclops reveal, in particular, has gained considerable traction online, with many calling it ‘better than anything Fox ever did’. The X-Men films were produced by 20th Century Fox after the company acquired the rights to the characters from Marvel in the 1990s.

All about Avengers Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is a star-studded tentpole for the MCU. Robert Downey Jr is returning to play the villain, Doctor Doom, in the multiverse-crossing movie. Other returning heroes include Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

The film will release in December 2026.