Ian McKellen teases Gandalf’s return in new LOTR film The Hunt for Gollum: ‘I'll tell you two secrets about casting…'

British actor Ian McKellen, known for bringing Gandalf the Grey to life in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has hinted that he may be stepping back into Middle-earth. Appearing at a fan event in London over the weekend, the actor revealed some surprising details about the upcoming Gollum-centered film. Ian Mckellen has confirmed Gandalf will return in The Hunt for Gollum

“I hear there’s going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum,” Ian told the audience, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

He then went a step further. “I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed!” he added.

The revelation immediately set the crowd buzzing, especially since Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins, was also present at the event alongside fellow castmates Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies. Elijah offered only a knowing smile as Ian dropped his teasing hints.

The film in question, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, will be directed by Andy Serkis, who returns to his most famous role while also leading the project behind the camera. Peter, along with longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, is producing the film, which is now slated to release in December 2027.

Earlier on the same day, Warner Bros' CEO David Zaslav spoke about the project during the company’s quarterly earnings call, describing it as one of the studio’s top priorities alongside upcoming titles in the Batman, Superman, and Harry Potter franchises.

Andy, however had confirmed in June, earlier this year, that the project is still in its early stages. “We’re very early on in the process. We’ve been talking about the film over the course of the last year. We’re about to start a period of prep in the next few months or so. We will be shooting in the early to mid-part of next year, I guess, and then it’ll be as long as it takes to shoot, which—it’s a sizable movie—all ready for a December 2027 release,” he said.