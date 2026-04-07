Nancy Guthrie ‘is dead’? Sender of chilling ransom notes to disclose her body's location, kidnapper's identity
Nancy Guthrie probe: Two months into the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, new ransom notes have emerged claiming she is “dead”.
The search for Nancy Guthrie has extended beyond two months, with no encouraging updates concerning the survival of the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. On April 6, the situation took a significant turn with the emergence of new ransom notes claiming that Nancy had already passed away, as per a TMZ report.
‘Nancy Guthrie is dead’, claims ransom notes sender
An anonymous source dispatched a letter to TMZ, providing explosive details that could potentially alter the course of the ongoing probe. They professed to possess comprehensive knowledge about Nancy's kidnapping case and expressed readiness to divulge all in exchange for financial compensation.
A collection of notes sent to TMZ from an unidentified source alleged that Nancy Guthrie is “dead” and was prepared to disclose everything they knew about the case, including the location of the elderly woman's remains.
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What is the demand of ransom notes sender?
The sender also demanded one Bitcoin to furnish information regarding the abductors of Nancy “on a silver platter.” It is noteworthy that the notes were received on the same day Savannah resumed her role as host of the Today Show.
According to NY Post, the unnamed source conveyed their frustration, suggesting that they have been attempting to contact the media outlet since February 11, yet their communications have been dismissed as a scam. They expressed astonishment that millions have already been announced for the search of Nancy.
The source described the authorities' effort to address Nancy's kidnapping case without outside assistance as “arrogance at its finest.” The Pima County Sheriff's Department, along with the FBI, is spearheading the investigation.
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Nancy Guthrie probe: inconsistencies in ransom notes
The assertions made by the anonymous source were inconsistent and authorities have insisted that there is no definitive proof of her death. The contents of their letter could be interpreted as follows: "She [Nancy Guthrie] is dead... It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since February 11 for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam...they are free and the case is frozen but the ego's remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at its finest."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More