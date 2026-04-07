Nancy Guthrie ‘is dead’? Sender of chilling ransom notes to disclose her body's location, kidnapper's identity

The search for Nancy Guthrie has extended beyond two months, with no encouraging updates concerning the survival of the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. On April 6, the situation took a significant turn with the emergence of new ransom notes claiming that Nancy had already passed away, as per a TMZ report. Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains unresolved after two months. Recent ransom notes suggest she may be decease dead. (via REUTERS)

‘Nancy Guthrie is dead’, claims ransom notes sender An anonymous source dispatched a letter to TMZ, providing explosive details that could potentially alter the course of the ongoing probe. They professed to possess comprehensive knowledge about Nancy's kidnapping case and expressed readiness to divulge all in exchange for financial compensation.

A collection of notes sent to TMZ from an unidentified source alleged that Nancy Guthrie is “dead” and was prepared to disclose everything they knew about the case, including the location of the elderly woman's remains.

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What is the demand of ransom notes sender? The sender also demanded one Bitcoin to furnish information regarding the abductors of Nancy “on a silver platter.” It is noteworthy that the notes were received on the same day Savannah resumed her role as host of the Today Show.

According to NY Post, the unnamed source conveyed their frustration, suggesting that they have been attempting to contact the media outlet since February 11, yet their communications have been dismissed as a scam. They expressed astonishment that millions have already been announced for the search of Nancy.

The source described the authorities' effort to address Nancy's kidnapping case without outside assistance as “arrogance at its finest.” The Pima County Sheriff's Department, along with the FBI, is spearheading the investigation.

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