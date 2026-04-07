Trump health update: POTUS Easter Egg Roll appearance at WH ignites fresh worries: ‘Extremely swollen hand and…’
Trump appeared at the White House Easter Egg Roll, showcasing a discolored and swollen right hand. This has raised new health concerns after his short absence.
Donald Trump, 79, showcased his discolored and swollen right hand prominently during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, after his recent absence that has sparked concerns regarding his health.
This annual event on the South Lawn of the White House marked the President's first public appearance since social media users disseminated baseless rumors suggesting that he had been admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, over the weekend.
The event held on Monday marked the second Easter Egg Roll of the Trump's second term. The previous year, Trump had announced that religion was "coming back to America."
During the festivities, Trump was seen with a significant bruise on his right hand, which appeared to be covered with makeup.
“The back of Trump's right hand is extremely swollen and discolored, as you can see in this clip,” journalist Aaron Rupar shared on X, along with video footage from the egg hunt.
Also Read: Easter Egg Roll White House celebrations in photos: Trump family, Melania and NASA astronaut mascot steal limelight
Social media reacts to Trump's ‘extremely swollen hand’
Users on social media promptly noticed the significant bruising, raising inquiries about the reasons for the persistent marks that have been surfacing on the POTUS' hands.
“I'm sure it's because of the long event with many handshakes can temporarily swell the hand,” a user remarked, referencing earlier explanations from the White House regarding Trump's bruises.
"He just came off a treatment... just a guess, don't yell at me lol... first appearance in public in almost a week and that pattern has held for a year now," another user said.
"He clearly gets IV at the White House, there is no other explanation," a third user claimed.
Trump and his bruise hands
Trump often shows substantial bruising. The 79-year-old president has been regularly observed with bruises since he returned to the White House last year. Typically, large, dark bruises can be seen on the backs of both hands.
In February, Trump was seen with considerable bruising on his hands. Karoline Leavitt has previously clarified that these marks result from the president's frequent handshaking, referring to him as a "man of the people."
"President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," stated the Press Secretary last year.
In addition, the White House provided clarification in January, explaining that the bruising resulted from "clipping" his hand against a table before the World Economic Forum.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More