Trump health update: POTUS Easter Egg Roll appearance at WH ignites fresh worries: ‘Extremely swollen hand and…’

Donald Trump, 79, showcased his discolored and swollen right hand prominently during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, after his recent absence that has sparked concerns regarding his health. (L/R) US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump participate during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

This annual event on the South Lawn of the White House marked the President's first public appearance since social media users disseminated baseless rumors suggesting that he had been admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, over the weekend.

The event held on Monday marked the second Easter Egg Roll of the Trump's second term. The previous year, Trump had announced that religion was "coming back to America."

During the festivities, Trump was seen with a significant bruise on his right hand, which appeared to be covered with makeup.

“The back of Trump's right hand is extremely swollen and discolored, as you can see in this clip,” journalist Aaron Rupar shared on X, along with video footage from the egg hunt.

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