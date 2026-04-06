Did Trump know his Iran war strategy will lead to 25th Amendment calls? Critics say ‘He will forever be a stain’ on US
Donald Trump's recent threats against Iran have led to calls for invoking the 25th Amendment among critics and lawmakers.
In wake of the President Donald Trump’s recent post on Truth Social on Easter morning, in which he threatened to bomb Iran’s energy facilities, a discussion has emerged regarding the potential invocation of the 25th Amendment.
Critics of Trump are increasingly vocal as Iran persists in obstructing the Strait of Hormuz, leading to rising gas prices in the US.
In a Truth Social post, Trump warned that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”
Trump once again issued a threat to Iran regarding its civilian power plants and bridges, stating, "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f****ng Strait, you crazy ba*****s, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST Watch!"
Trump has designated Tuesday, April 7, at 8 pm EDT as the deadline for Iran to remove the blockade of the strait or face US bombardment, amidst ongoing discussions that the POTUS described as "productive."
Also Read: 25th Amendment row: Can Trump be removed from office amid Iran war? 5 things to know as calls for invoking Sec 4 grows
25th Amendment and Section 4
Trump’s explicit threat has ignited discussions among critics, with Republican lawmakers now urging his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.
The 25th Amendment of the US Constitution outlines the process for transferring power in situations such as the president's death, resignation, impeachment, or incapacity to fulfill the duties of the office.
This amendment consists of four sections, each detailing the specific conditions involved.
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment has gained significant attention on social media, as critics of Trump and members of Congress are advocating for the invocation of this section.
Section 4 has never been implemented before, which allows for the involuntary removal of a sitting president, based on the recent post made by Trump on Truth Social.
When Trump said ‘They’d institute the 25th Amendment’
Trump acknowledged last month that his approach to warfare could prompt some people to consider invoking the 25th Amendment.
“I can’t say what we’re going to do because if I did, I wouldn’t be sitting here for long,” Trump stated on March 26, despite his consistent claims that the US and Iran are engaged in diplomatic discussions. “They’d probably—what is it called? The 25th Amendment? They’d institute the 25th Amendment.”
Former Congressman and renowned Never Trump Republican Joe Walsh shared, along with a screenshot of Trump's threat, “His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his ‘religious advisors’ compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now.”
Anthony Scaramucci, who had a brief tenure as the White House Communications Director during Trump's initial term but has since emerged as a staunch critic, remarked, “It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man’s removal.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More