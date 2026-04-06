Did Trump know his Iran war strategy will lead to 25th Amendment calls? Critics say ‘He will forever be a stain’ on US

In wake of the President Donald Trump’s recent post on Truth Social on Easter morning, in which he threatened to bomb Iran’s energy facilities, a discussion has emerged regarding the potential invocation of the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump's recent threats against Iran have triggered debates about invoking the 25th Amendment. His comments, made on Truth Social, have drawn criticism from lawmakers and public figures. (REUTERS)

Critics of Trump are increasingly vocal as Iran persists in obstructing the Strait of Hormuz, leading to rising gas prices in the US.

In a Truth Social post, Trump warned that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

Trump once again issued a threat to Iran regarding its civilian power plants and bridges, stating, "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f****ng Strait, you crazy ba*****s, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST Watch!"

Trump has designated Tuesday, April 7, at 8 pm EDT as the deadline for Iran to remove the blockade of the strait or face US bombardment, amidst ongoing discussions that the POTUS described as "productive."

Also Read: 25th Amendment row: Can Trump be removed from office amid Iran war? 5 things to know as calls for invoking Sec 4 grows

25th Amendment and Section 4 Trump’s explicit threat has ignited discussions among critics, with Republican lawmakers now urging his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment of the US Constitution outlines the process for transferring power in situations such as the president's death, resignation, impeachment, or incapacity to fulfill the duties of the office.

This amendment consists of four sections, each detailing the specific conditions involved.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment has gained significant attention on social media, as critics of Trump and members of Congress are advocating for the invocation of this section.

Section 4 has never been implemented before, which allows for the involuntary removal of a sitting president, based on the recent post made by Trump on Truth Social.

When Trump said ‘They’d institute the 25th Amendment’ Trump acknowledged last month that his approach to warfare could prompt some people to consider invoking the 25th Amendment.

“I can’t say what we’re going to do because if I did, I wouldn’t be sitting here for long,” Trump stated on March 26, despite his consistent claims that the US and Iran are engaged in diplomatic discussions. “They’d probably—what is it called? The 25th Amendment? They’d institute the 25th Amendment.”

Former Congressman and renowned Never Trump Republican Joe Walsh shared, along with a screenshot of Trump's threat, “His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his ‘religious advisors’ compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now.”

Anthony Scaramucci, who had a brief tenure as the White House Communications Director during Trump's initial term but has since emerged as a staunch critic, remarked, “It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man’s removal.”