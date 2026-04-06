President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to endorse former Fox News host Steve Hilton for California governor on Sunday night, April 5. Hilton is one of two major Republican candidates running in this year's race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom cannot run for another term. Who is Steve Hilton? All about ex-Fox News host after Trump endorses him for California governor (AP Photo/Laure Andrillon, File) (AP)

“I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job.”

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He added, “People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!”

Who is Steve Hilton? According to the Commonwealth Club World Affairs, Hilton is an author, entrepreneur, and Fox News contributor who is running for California governor “to address the housing crisis, high taxes and the “staggering incompetence of Democrat one-party rule."” Instead of embracing the Republican label, he is calling his campaign nonpartisan, according to the website.

Hilton was born in the United Kingdom to Hungarian parents who fled communism. He worked in politics, advertising, and business, before he became head of strategy for former British Prime Minister David Cameron. In the US, he is best known for hosting the Fox News Channel show ‘The Next Revolution’.

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On the Steve Hilton for Governor website, he says, “I love California so much. I moved to the Bay Area over a decade ago. I’ve raised my family here, taught at Stanford, started a business, written books, led a nonprofit organization called Golden Together, hosted a TV show … lived the California dream. It’s my home, in the deepest sense. I’m a proud American, and an incredibly proud Californian too.”

“I think the most important thing, if you actually want to make change happen, is to have the right ideas as well as the courage, conviction and consistency to follow through. Today in California, we have bad ideas, poorly executed. That has to change,” he adds.

Hilton asserts, “In everything I’ve worked on and argued for, there has been a clear, consistent idea: to put power in people’s hands.”