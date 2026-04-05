Tori Spelling family: Iconic 90's actress, kids rushed to hospital after California car crash
Tori Spelling was hospitalized after a car accident in Temecula, California, where she was driving with four of her children and their three friends.
Actress Tori Spelling was taken to the hospital after her car was met in a serious accident earlier this week. According to a report, she was driving the vehicle, which had seven children inside.
The incident was first confirmed to TMZ on Saturday by law enforcement officials, who stated that deputies were sent to the scene of a crash in Temecula, California, at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. They discovered two vehicles with signs of collision damage.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has since informed People Magazine that Spelling, 52, was driving four of her children along with three of their friends when they were struck by a driver who was allegedly speeding and ran a red light.
TMZ has reported that Spelling successfully avoided any major injury to herself and her passengers by skillfully maneuvering the vehicle just before the collision.
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Tori Spelling, kids receive treatment at hospital; no arrest made
Tori Spelling and her co-passengers were all safely evacuated at the scene of the accident, with no arrests being made, according to the sheriff's office.
The former star of Beverly Hills, 90210, along with all seven of her children, was later shifted to the hospital in three different ambulances, where they received treatment for various injuries, including cuts, contusions, and concussions, as per TMZ.
It remains unclear which four of Spelling's five children were present in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident.
Who are Tori Spelling's kids?
Spelling has children named Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, whom she shares with her former husband and actor Dean McDermott.
The couple separated in 2023 after 17 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce the following year.
Spelling was previously involved in a car accident in 2011 while she was pregnant with her third child.
At that time, the star collided with a wall while driving her two oldest children to school, reportedly being pursued by a photographer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More