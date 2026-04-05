Tori Spelling family: Iconic 90's actress, kids rushed to hospital after California car crash

Actress Tori Spelling was taken to the hospital after her car was met in a serious accident earlier this week. According to a report, she was driving the vehicle, which had seven children inside. Tori Spelling, 52, was hospitalized after her car was involved in a serious accident in Temecula. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The incident was first confirmed to TMZ on Saturday by law enforcement officials, who stated that deputies were sent to the scene of a crash in Temecula, California, at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. They discovered two vehicles with signs of collision damage.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has since informed People Magazine that Spelling, 52, was driving four of her children along with three of their friends when they were struck by a driver who was allegedly speeding and ran a red light.

TMZ has reported that Spelling successfully avoided any major injury to herself and her passengers by skillfully maneuvering the vehicle just before the collision.

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Tori Spelling, kids receive treatment at hospital; no arrest made Tori Spelling and her co-passengers were all safely evacuated at the scene of the accident, with no arrests being made, according to the sheriff's office.

The former star of Beverly Hills, 90210, along with all seven of her children, was later shifted to the hospital in three different ambulances, where they received treatment for various injuries, including cuts, contusions, and concussions, as per TMZ.

It remains unclear which four of Spelling's five children were present in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident.

Who are Tori Spelling's kids? Spelling has children named Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, whom she shares with her former husband and actor Dean McDermott.

The couple separated in 2023 after 17 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce the following year.

Spelling was previously involved in a car accident in 2011 while she was pregnant with her third child.

At that time, the star collided with a wall while driving her two oldest children to school, reportedly being pursued by a photographer.