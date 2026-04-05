Hamideh Soleimani Afshar: A look at shocking posts that resulted in late Iranian General's LA-based niece arrest

The 47-year-old, who is based in Los Angeles , did not merely share the regime's messages, but also endorsed a crackdown on dissenters and amplified wartime narratives that enhance Tehran’s military performance.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of late Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani , used her social media platforms to disseminate the Islamic nation's wartime propaganda directed at the US. She also supported Tehran’s threats against Iranian expatriates labeled as “traitors” before her arrest by ICE agents on Friday.

A look at Hamideh Soleimani Afshar's social media posts In explicit posts, Afshar referred to the US as the “Great Satan” and expressed her approval of assaults on American soldiers deployed in the Middle East, as per the State Department.

In an Instagram story acquired by The Post, which was translated from its original Farsi, “Taking war reparations from the scum who sold out their homeland is very satisfying 😂 … Now, go chase after your money and assets.”

Earlier in the day, she disseminated a wartime assertion regarding Iran's resilience in the face of US military forces.

“American officials have told the New York Times that Iran is responding more effectively than the Trump administration expected, and has demonstrated a stronger military capability,” Afshar stated, as per NY POST.

She additionally endorsed the rising threats from Tehran aimed at Iranians residing overseas, which encompassed alerts regarding asset seizure and even execution.

“Do they still dare to make such claims? … Of course, by ‘immigrants’ they mean those whose hands are stained with the blood of the people. They mean the homeland-sellers,” she said.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar's social media profile shows her posh life Amidst the propaganda posts, Afshar posted images showcasing her extravagant lifestyle in Los Angeles, alongside pictures of herself in revealing couture outfits that would be deemed illegal in the Islamic Republic, where women have faced arrest and even death for failing to wear head coverings.

Afshar seemed to embrace the new leadership of Iran, sharing a state media announcement that proclaimed Mojtaba Khamenei's ascension as Supreme Leader, accompanied by a post featuring a devotional Persian song.

“Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has been introduced as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, with a decisive vote by the Assembly of Experts…,” the post said.

In a subsequent post, Afshar presented a graphic that opposes the opposition, specifically aimed at Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran's last Shah, who resides in the United States as a dissident in exile. The political cartoon depicts Pahlavi grinning while clutching US and Israeli flags, with a city engulfed in flames behind him due to missile strikes — imagery crafted to depict him as being in league with foreign adversaries against Iran.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter's arrest Afshar arrived in the US in 2015 on a tourist visa, was granted asylum in 2019, and obtained a Green Card in 2021. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked her Green Card before her arrest in Los Angeles.

She was taken into ICE custody and is currently facing deportation from the country, as officials stated, after authorities accused her of disseminating propaganda for the Iranian regime while residing in the US.

ICE agents also arrested her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, and revoked her Green Card after entering the country on a student visa in 2015 and securing permanent residency in 2023.