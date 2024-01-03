Iran says ‘terrorist' blasts near Qasem Soleimani's grave kills 73, 170 wounded

Two explosions in quick succession near the grave of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani killed more than 70 people and wounded scores as the country marked the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq. (FILES) Iranian mourners gather during the final stage of funeral processions for slain top general Qasem Soleimani, in his hometown Kerman on January 7, 2020. At least 20 people were killed in Iran on January 3, 2024 as two blasts struck a crowd marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing of general Qasem Soleimani, state television reported. Soleimani was killed outside Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020 in a drone strike ordered by then-US President Donald Trump. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)(AFP)

"Huge explosion heard near Saheb al-Zaman Mosque" where the head of foreign operations of Iran's Revolutionary Guards is buried in Kerman in southern Iran, AFP reported quoting local media that added shortly afterward, “A second explosion was heard near Saheb al-Zaman Mosque.”

Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent rescuers said as per Reuters, “Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured... But there are waves of crowds blocking roads.”

What Iranian state TV reported on the blasts

Iranian state TV reported that the were heard near Qasem Soleimani’s burial place but gave no details on what caused the explosion. Several people were injured in a stampede after the explosions, it reported as the live broadcast showed thousands of mourners participating in the death anniversary. Ambulances were also seen on site.

Nournews reported “several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery” while a local official was quoted by Iranian state media as saying "it is not yet clear whether the explosions were caused by gas cylinders or a terrorist attack".

Who is Qasem Soleimani

Qasem Soleimani remains a revered figure in Iran after his death in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport. He headed the Quds Force- foreign operations arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.