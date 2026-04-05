Slain Ali Larijani's daughter faces big blow as US takes major step amid Iran war

Dr. Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of a prominent insider within the Iranian regime, who faced expulsion from Emory University following a massive backlash, is now poised to be completely removed from the US. Dr. Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani's dismissal from Emory University stems from her ties to Iran's ruling elite, raising concerns among lawmakers about national security

Who is Dr. Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani? Ardeshir-Larijani, whose father Ali Larijani held a high-ranking position in Tehran, was dismissed from her role at the esteemed Atlanta institution amid growing outrage regarding her family's connections to the regime, reported The Post.

Ali Larijani, an experienced politician who played a significant role in Iran's wartime initiatives against the US and Israel, was confirmed dead due to an Israeli airstrike, as per Iranian state media. Larijani, 67, was killed alongside with his son, confirmed Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

She served as an assistant professor at Emory University’s renowned Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta. The institute stands as one of the premier medical research centers of the university, recognized for its innovative cancer treatments and esteemed academic reputation.

The controversy surrounding Ardeshir-Larijani sparked criticism from those who questioned how a person so closely linked with Iran’s ruling elite could obtain a position at a leading American research institution.

The issue rapidly gained the attention of several lawmakers. In an official letter, Rep. Buddy Carter called for her dismissal and contended that US institutions should not act as a “safe harbor” for those linked to hostile regimes, according to his office.

Carter additionally warned that her ongoing presence represented a threat to national security.

Also Read: Who is Hamideh Soleimani Afshar? ICE arrests slain Iranian Gen. Soleimani's niece and grandniece in Los Angeles

Dr. Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani and her husband expelled Ardeshir-Larijani and her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi, are currently outside the country and have been prohibited from returning.

They both were expelled as part of a stringent campaign against people associated with anti-American governments, as per the authorities.

This situation highlights an expanding effort to target foreign nationals connected to Iran’s ruling class, including those integrated into prestigious American institutions, with officials stressing that the US will not permit people who endorse or are affiliated with anti-American terrorist regimes to stay in the country.

Her departure underscores the growing awareness regarding foreign affiliations within American higher education, especially in relation to governments perceived as antagonistic towards the US.

Slain Iranian General Qasem Soleimani's niece and grandniece Officials on Saturday apprehended Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, Sarinasadat Hosseiny, who are relatives of the deceased Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, in Los Angeles.

Currently, both individuals are in the custody of ICE, awaiting deportation, while Afshar’s husband has been prohibited from entering the US.

According to the State Department, officials have accused Soleimani Afshar of actively promoting propaganda for the Iranian regime, celebrating assaults on American military personnel, praising Iran’s new Supreme Leader, labeling the US as the "Great Satan," and supporting the IRGC, all while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in Los Angeles.