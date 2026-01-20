Dozens of Iranian American protesters gathered outside Emory University on Monday, January 19, to carry out a silent demonstration against the employment of the daughter of a top Iranian government official. Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani’s role with the Atlanta, Georgia university’s Winship Cancer Institute did not sit well with many. Who is Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani? Protest outside Emory University against employment of Iranian official’s daughter (Emory University/Facebook)

The protesters stood near the facility, holding signs that read “Enemy of the USA welcomed by Emory” and “Did you know Iran terror chief’s daughter is your co-worker?” They did not chant slogans or deliver speeches out of respect for patients seeking treatment at the institute, the participants said, according to the New York Post.

“Silence was intentional,” a 37-year-old Iranian female living in Atlanta told the outlet. “It reflects mourning, respects the victims, and contrasts sharply with the violence protesters face in Iran. It also avoids disruption while still delivering a powerful message.”

Who is Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani? Ardeshir-Larijani is the daughter of Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian official who serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. She is a specialized cancer doctor who was granted a green card in 2021 under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Ardeshir-Larijani ‘s bio on the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory Institute’s website reads, “Board certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology, Dr. Ardeshir-Larijani`s primary clinical focus is thoracic oncology including lung cancer, mesothelioma and thymic tumors. Dr. Ardeshir-Larijani is a member of the Discovery and Developmental Therapeutics Research Program at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. She is also one of the ECOG-ACRIN trial investigator.”

Ardeshir-Larijani’s employment at the American university and her presence in the US is being questioned after the White House confirmed that it was looking into immigration benefits granted to the kin of top Iranian officials under prior administrations. Thousands of people recently signed a Change.org petition calling for her deportation to Iran.

“Her father is one of the closest allies of Ali Khamenei, the dictator leader of Iran. While she lives peacefully in the U.S., countless young Iranians are dying in Iran due to the policies and decisions made by Ali Khamenei and his inner circle, including her father,” the petition said of Ardeshir-Larijani.