Emory University shooting reports: What's happening near CDC HQ in Emory Point? Police give emergency update

Emory University shooting reports: Several social media users posted about shots being fired at Emory University’s campus on Friday afternoon, near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) headquarters. A police emergency was announced on the school's safety app. A general view of the Emory University Hospital (REUTERS)

Authorities are yet to confirm the specifics. We cannot confirm at the moment whether shots were fired.

“Working to find out what is happening in the 800 block of Emory Point Drive. University said there is a police emergency at the Emory Atlanta campus near CDC. Our chopper has been asked to leave the area due to safety,” a local reporter posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

This comes months after the CDC building was shot at in a targeted attack. A DeKalb County police officer who responded to the scene was shot and killed, and the suspect died by suicide, authorities said back in August.

Where is Emory University? Emory University is located in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia, in the southeastern United States. Its main campus sits about 15 minutes northeast of downtown Atlanta and is near major institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Emory is a private research university with a suburban-style campus.

CDC shooting in August On August 8, 2025, a deadly shooting near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters left one police officer dead and the suspected gunman dead at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, Georgia. White fired hundreds of rounds at the CDC buildings and a CVS across the street from the CDC campus before being found dead in that building.

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, 33, was killed while responding to the incident. Officials later revealed White had expressed grievances about the COVID-19 vaccine, and he had previously been in contact with law enforcement over suicidal thoughts.