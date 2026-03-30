Michael Bowers missing: 5 things to know on 11-year-old missing from Los Angeles County

Michae Bowers, an 11-year-old boy from Los Angeles County, is missing from Los Angeles County, California Highway Patrol said in an alert on social media on Sunday afternoon. Michael T Bowers, 11, has been missing from Los Angeles County, California. (California Highway Patrol)

It stated that Bowers has been missing from West 87th Street and La Salle Avenue and is believed to be in danger. An amber alert has been issued for the 11-year-old.

The California Highway Patrol said in the alert that Bowers was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white plaid pajama bottoms, the CHP said. If spotted, the police should be informed at 911 immediately, the alert said.