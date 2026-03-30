Michael Bowers missing: 5 things to know on 11-year-old missing from Los Angeles County
11-year-old Michael Bowers is missing from Los Angeles County; last seen near W 87th St and La Salle Ave, believed to be in danger. Amber alert issued.
Michae Bowers, an 11-year-old boy from Los Angeles County, is missing from Los Angeles County, California Highway Patrol said in an alert on social media on Sunday afternoon.
It stated that Bowers has been missing from West 87th Street and La Salle Avenue and is believed to be in danger. An amber alert has been issued for the 11-year-old.
The California Highway Patrol said in the alert that Bowers was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white plaid pajama bottoms, the CHP said. If spotted, the police should be informed at 911 immediately, the alert said.
Santee is located in the eastern part of San Diego County, about 18 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More