‘Sick people’: Donald Trump Jr. reacts to ‘demonic’ speculations about dad Trump's health
Donald Trump Jr. has spoken out after rumors surfaced about his father’s health.
Donald Trump Jr. has spoken out after rumors surfaced about his father’s health. The conspiracy theories surfaced after the White House declared a press 'lid' at 11:08 am on Saturday, April 4, which signaled no public appearances for the day. Social media users began linking this to unverified claims that President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Donald Trump Jr. responds
Trump Jr. shared a post featuring a collection of screenshots from various accounts claiming that Trump had been taken to Walter Reed hospital. The original post reads, “What we experienced in the last 24 hours from the Left was nothing short of demonic. While President Trump was working all day on a critical mission to rescue an American pilot, the left ran a massive campaign pushing the lie that he was dead. We need a complete investigation into who paid for and coordinated these posts. Every account involved should be fully demonetized on X. They knew Trump had one mission: save the American pilot, not walk around and talk to the press. They still chose to attempt a mass distraction from it with a disgusting lie. If you need more proof the left hates America, you’re no better than them.”
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Sharing the post, Trump Jr. wrote, “Sick people.”
The rumors
The speculations about Trump’s health only grew after prediction markets and commentators amplified the hospitalisation theory without any confirmation. There was widespread speculation about Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups. Rumors surfaced that Trump was hospitalized at the Maryland facility on Saturday, April 4.
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However, several posts on X indicated that the claims were not true, including a post by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. He released a rare statement claiming that the president was "working nonstop" at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More