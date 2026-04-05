‘Working nonstop…’: Trump's top spokesman speaks out amid hospitalization rumors

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office,” Cheung wrote on X. “God Bless him.”

Amid rumors about Donald Trump’s health, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has released a rare statement claiming that the president was "working nonstop" at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend. This comes after widespread speculation about Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups.

Cheung also shared a post by X account ALX, which reads, “BREAKING: Speculation is rising that multiple retards on X are just making sh** up by posting that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center.”

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The latest wave of rumors started surfacing after the White House called a "lid" on Saturday morning, suggesting that Trump would not be making any public appearances for the remainder of the day, as reported by the Irish Star. This was considered unusual as Trump typically travels to Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida resort, to play golf on the weekends.

Recent health fears Trump sparked fresh health concerns after he appeared to waddle in a video while making it off Air Force One when he arrived at Mar-A-Lago on March 21. This came a day after he was seen in a video seemingly struggling to sit down in a chair during a morning ceremony. The President appeared to grip the table with both hands and contorted in an awkward-looking position before finally sitting down.

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Trump has faced increased scrutiny over his health in recent months, with many pointing to apparent physical limitations, discolored hands and swollen ankles. However, the President has cited a report from White House physician Ronny Jackson, insisting that he is the "healthiest president.”