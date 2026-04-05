Melania Trump breaks silence amid Trump hospitalization and health rumors: 'I am encouraged that...'

Posting about an article on seven Ukrainian teens rescued from Russian-occupied territories, she wrote, “Reunifying children with their loved ones in this region of the world remains one of the most important global issues today. I am encouraged that both sides remain committed to ongoing cooperation, raising the safety and well-being of children above this abhorrent war.”

Some users also shared videos allegedly showing Trump being taken to the hospital. However, the footage is from 2024 , when he was released from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being shot.

The White House called a travel/photo lid at 11 a.m. ET, after which several accounts on X claimed that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a medical emergency.

Guardian White House correspondent Hugo Lowell also confirmed the lid on X, writing, "The White House has called a travel/photo lid as of 11am ET, meaning we do not expect to see the president for the rest of the day. Trump is in Washington this weekend but we are yet to have a formal news briefing on the situation with the missing airman in Iran."

In another post, Lowell added, “Trump has been at the White House today, as evidenced by the presence of a Marine outside the West Wing. There has not been any travel to his golf course at Trump National or Walter Reed.”

Also Read: Trump latest news: Bombshell proof POTUS is at White House; new West Wing detail out