Melania Trump breaks silence amid Trump hospitalization and health rumors: 'I am encouraged that...'
The White House called a press lid at 11 a.m. ET, after which several X accounts claimed Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital following a medical emergency.
Social media was flooded with speculation about President Donald Trump’s health and alleged hospitalization after the White House declared a press “lid” on Saturday morning.
Melania Trump shares unrelated post
Amid the growing rumors, First Lady Melania Trump shared an unrelated post on X (formerly Twitter).
Posting about an article on seven Ukrainian teens rescued from Russian-occupied territories, she wrote, “Reunifying children with their loved ones in this region of the world remains one of the most important global issues today. I am encouraged that both sides remain committed to ongoing cooperation, raising the safety and well-being of children above this abhorrent war.”
Rumors spread after 'lid'
The White House called a travel/photo lid at 11 a.m. ET, after which several accounts on X claimed that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a medical emergency.
Some users also shared videos allegedly showing Trump being taken to the hospital. However, the footage is from 2024, when he was released from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being shot.
Journalists push back
CBS News journalist Emma Nicholson shared a photo showing a Marine sentry at the West Wing entrance, noting that it indicated "the president is working inside."
Guardian White House correspondent Hugo Lowell also confirmed the lid on X, writing, "The White House has called a travel/photo lid as of 11am ET, meaning we do not expect to see the president for the rest of the day. Trump is in Washington this weekend but we are yet to have a formal news briefing on the situation with the missing airman in Iran."
In another post, Lowell added, “Trump has been at the White House today, as evidenced by the presence of a Marine outside the West Wing. There has not been any travel to his golf course at Trump National or Walter Reed.”
Also Read: Trump latest news: Bombshell proof POTUS is at White House; new West Wing detail out
Spokesman denies claims
Trump spokesman Steven Cheung dismissed the hospitalization rumors, stating on X, "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More