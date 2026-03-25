Watch: Melania Trump enters White House summit with talking humanoid robot
Melania Trump appeared with a humanoid robot at a White House summit, where it greeted representatives from more than 40 countries.
US First Lady Melania Trump is drawing attention online after appearing alongside a humanoid robot at a global summit held at the White House.
On the second day of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, Melania walked down the red carpet with a US-built humanoid robot named Figure 03. As she greeted representatives from more than 40 countries, the robot walked to the front of the room and introduced itself.
“It is an honor to be here… I am grateful to be a part of this historic movement to empower children with technology,” it said, before saying “welcome” in a variety of different languages.
“It’s fair to state you’re my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” Melania said, before joining the roundtable discussions.
Watch the video below:
Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit
According to a report by WGXA News, the summit is aimed at expanding global access to education and technology for children.
In her opening remarks earlier, Melania emphasised collaboration among nations. “As people we dream. As leaders we progress. As nations we will build,” she said. “Beginning today, let’s accelerate our new global alliance, this bond, to positively impact the progress of our children.”
Notably, according to the White House, this is the first time a US First Lady has hosted representatives from 45 nations at the White House in a single day. The summit builds on Melania Trump’s broader Fostering the Future initiative, which focuses on child welfare and development.
Last year, she joined Donald Trump in signing an executive order to expand support for teenagers in the foster care system. “This executive order gives me tremendous pride. It is both empathetic and strategic,” she had said at the time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More