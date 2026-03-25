Watch: Melania Trump enters White House summit with talking humanoid robot

US First Lady Melania Trump is drawing attention online after appearing alongside a humanoid robot at a global summit held at the White House. Melania Trump walked down the red carpet with a US-built humanoid robot named Figure 03. (X/@dom_lucre)

On the second day of the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, Melania walked down the red carpet with a US-built humanoid robot named Figure 03. As she greeted representatives from more than 40 countries, the robot walked to the front of the room and introduced itself.

“It is an honor to be here… I am grateful to be a part of this historic movement to empower children with technology,” it said, before saying “welcome” in a variety of different languages.

“It’s fair to state you’re my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” Melania said, before joining the roundtable discussions.