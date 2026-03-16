Jimmy Kimmel's subtle Oscar dig at CBS, Trump amid Charlie Kirk row; ‘North Korea and…’

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday for the Oscars 2026. Not only did he present the Academy Award for the best documentary but also took a dig at broadcaster CBS and Donald Trump as he did so. Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for best documentary short film during the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kimmel referred to the time when ABC, the broadcaster that runs his show, took it off the air briefly over Kimmel's comments on the death of Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk. The 58-year-old host was eventually resurrected on the network following massive backlash against Disney, the parent company of ABC.

Kimmel recalled the incident and took an indirect dig at ABC by ABC by calling out CBS and Donald Trump in his short speech before announcing the winner of the 2026 Academy Award for the best documentary.

"As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech. I'm not at liberty to say which. Let's just leave it at North Korea and CBS," Kimmel said, as the Dolby Theatre burst out in applause.