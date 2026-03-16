Oscars 2026 sees rare moment that has happened only 7 times in 100 years, Kumail Nanjiani tells audience: 'Calm down'
The Best Live Action Short film category at the 2026 Oscars saw a rare tie with two winners, instead of just one.
In the 98 years that the Academy Awards have been given out, over 2000 awards have been accepted and presented. Just how rare a tie is can be gauged by the fact that only six of these were ties. That was before this year’s edition. When presenter Kumail Nanjiani said, “It’s a tie,” many in the audience were left confused. Nobody knew if that was even possible. But it did. The Best Live-Action Short Film category saw two winners, the first incident of a tie since 2012 and only the seventh since the awards began almost a century ago.
Oscars 2026 sees rare tie
The Best Live-Action Short Film category isn’t one that is expected to dominate headlines at the Academy Awards, but this year, it will be the one talked about the most (provided the rest of the night does not spring too many surprises). Presenter Kumail Nanjiani announced there was a tie. “It's a tie! I'm not joking! It's actually a tie, so everyone calm down,” he said. “Hang on, we’re gonna get through this,” the actor added, before explaining that he will announce one winner first, and they will come up to get their award, followed by the second winner.
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva shared the win, and even the recipients were befuddled, with both recipients mentioning they didn’t know Oscars had ties.
The rarity of tied awards at the Academy Awards
Before this, there had been only six instances of awards at the Oscars being tied, going all the way back to 1932, when Wallace Beery (The Champ) and Fredric March (Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde) tiedfor Best Actor. The presentation itself was a farce, with March announced as the solo winner before the mistake was corrected.
In 1950, A Chance to Live and So Much for So Little tied in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. In 1987, Artie Shaw: Time is All You've Got and Down and Out in America were joint winners in the Best Documentary Feature. The Best Short Film Live Action (as the category was then called) had a previous tie in 1995, with Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life and Trevor both announced winners. In 2013, Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty famously won Best Sound Editing.
But the most high-profile occurrence of a tied award was in 1969 when Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand tied for Best Actress. The great Katherine Hepburn won for The Lion in Winter, and Streisand for her iconic turn as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More