‘Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni’s home was a crime scene': ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is the lead on the matter and the FBI are assisting. While the search for Guthrie continues, a lot of public focus has been directed towards Guthrie's other daughter, and Savannah's sister, Annie, as well as her husband Tommaso Cioni. Now, Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-styled investigator, has claimed that Annie and Tommaso's house was a ‘crime scene’.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie , remains to be found after she was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. Around three months have passed and authorities are no closer to naming a suspect to the public.

What claims were made about Annie, Tommaso's house Riches, who also goes by JLR online, put up a post on X where he said “Annie & Tommaso's home was a crime scene.” He added “Pima County Sheriff's won't release any info about that home via public records request due to an active investigation.”

JLR then asked “Where is Nancy Guthrie?”.

Notably, JLR has been covering the Guthrie case from on-ground in Tucson. He's made several other claims about Annie and Tommaso over the past couple of days. Initially, JLR claimed that Annie had asked Guthrie for a loan sometime before her disappearance, and later added that a source close to the family had revealed it to him. However, JLR did not provide any more substantiation to back his claim.

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In another instance, he shared alleged documents claiming that a survey was carried out at Annie and Tommaso's house the night before Guthrie's disappearance. Notably, despite JLR's claims about Annie and Tommaso's house being a crime scene, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has cleared the names of all Guthrie family members in the matter. He's stated that they are not suspects in the case.

Interest in Tommaso first began to take hold when former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that he might be a suspect in the case. However, Pima County Sheriff's Department soon quashed this rumor. However, they did not do much to stifle speculations, since reports emerged that Annie and Tommaso lived close by and that Guthrie had had dinner with her daughter the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso also reportedly dropped her off after dinner, making the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken.

Notably, the cops have confirmed that they treated Guthrie's home as a crime scene. As per the timeline, the octogenarian was at Annie's home before that, so authorities might be unwilling to release details while the investigation is ongoing. After Sheriff Nanos cleared all Guthrie family members, Savannah also slammed speculations surrounding Annie and Tommaso, noting that both of them loved Guthrie very much. Former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, who's offered insights into the case also noted that the two were likely to be Guthrie's primary help givers since they lived close by and the cops might have taken an initial interest in them because apart from Guthrie's house the duo was expected to be the best source of information on the missing woman.