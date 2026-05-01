‘Annie Guthrie asked Nancy Guthrie for loan before disappearance’: Shock claim in kidnapping case

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found and a self-styled investigator has made shocking claims about daughter Annie, as authorities search for the 84-year-old. Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. Annie Guthrie is Nancy Guthrie's daughter. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

It has been over two months since her reported disappearance and there hasn't been much progress in the case that has been shared with the public. After the video and images of the masked man at Guthrie's home was released, neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department – who are lead on the case – nor the FBI, have shared any information about possible suspects, or where the octogenarian might be.

Amid a lack of answers, a lot of public speculation has been doing the rounds with a fair amount of it directed at Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni. Guthrie had dinner with her daughter Annie the night before she was reported missing and as per reports, Cioni dropped her home after, making the two among the last people to see her before she was taken. Cioni and Annie also live close to Guthrie, which sparked further interest in the duo and it was only exacerbated when news of the sheriff's office holding on to their vehicle got out. Initial interest in Cioni and Annie had begun when former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the matter.

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However, the sheriff's office contradicted her reporting and later Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects.

Nonetheless, interest in the duo has continued and now Jonathan Lee-Riches, a self-styled investigator has made bombshell claims about Annie Guthrie. Riches was following the case from on-ground in Tucson, but headed back after a while when no discernable progress could be seen. But, now, he's cited a source to make shocking claims about the Guthrie family member.

What JLR said about Annie Guthrie In a post on X, JLR said he had been told Annie had asked Guthrie for a loan before the latter vanished from her home. “I'm told Annie asked Nancy Guthrie for a loan before she vanished from her home,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the two together. “Someone plans to move into Nancy Guthrie's home. Who could it be?,” JLR added.

Notably, a financial angle is possible in the crime since there have been ransom notes in this case.